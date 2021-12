Emerging technologies have played a huge part in the development of the financial sector, from artificial intelligence and big data to blockchain and robotic process automation. All of these technologies have molded and shaped the traditional financial methods into the innovative banking solutions we use today. Although the future is unpredictable and none of us know exactly what it holds, based on what is out there, we can still make some assumptions about the role finances will play in a digital world.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO