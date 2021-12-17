ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Slices Up Soldiers in Prequel

By Jordan Moreau
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over, Geralt, because there’s a new badass hero in the “Witcher” universe: Michelle Yeoh. The first teaser trailer for the prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” was released to fans who stuck around after the credits rolled on Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which dropped on Netflix Friday morning. It’s...

Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Dominates the 49th Annie Nominations, While Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Leads Films With 10 Nods

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards, taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects. Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” earned eight nods, and Netflix’s own limited series “Maya and the Three,” directed by Jorge Gutierrez, has seven. Disney may not have...
TV & VIDEOS
Connecticut Post

‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Explains the Season 2 Finale, New Villains and ‘Blood Origin’ Prequel

The ending of “The Witcher” Season 2 introduces a legion of new antagonists who are all hunting down Ciri (Freya Allan), as she becomes the No. 1 target in the Continent, thanks to her mysterious, reality-jumping powers. Luckily, she’ll be protected by Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who reunited and seemed to bury the hatchet, and their simmering romance, after Yennefer’s betrayal — at least for now.
TV SERIES
Lenny Henry
Dylan Moran
Michelle Yeoh
HuffingtonPost

Michelle Yeoh Gets Her Own Multiverse In 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Trailer

Why let the superheroes have all the fun when you could see global superstar Michelle Yeoh at the center of her own multiverse?. The eye-popping first trailer for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is here from the minds of the filmmaking duo Daniels (aka writer-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), whose past credits include “Swiss Army Man” ― affectionately known to some as that Daniel Radcliffe “farting corpse movie.”
MOVIES
TechRadar

The Witcher: Blood Origin will 'surprise' fans of Netflix's hit show

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has explained how the franchise's forthcoming Blood Origin TV show will "surprise" fans. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at The Witcher season 2 press junket, Hissrich offered an insight into why fans of Netflix's hit show will want to tune into the prequel series when it arrives in 2022.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh Enter a Truly Bizarre Multiverse in A24’s ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ [Trailer]

The universe is so much bigger than you realize. It looks to be far more action/sci-fi/comedy than horror but it also looks so wonderfully bonkers that we have to imagine anyone reading this site will be itching to check it out. The film we’re referring to is titled Everything Everywhere All At Once, the latest from filmmakers Daniels (Swiss Army Man), and it’s being released by A24 in the early part of next year.
MOVIES
cogconnected.com

Season 2 Finale of The Witcher Has a Blood Origin Teaser

Season 2 of The Witcher has hit Netflix this past week. The adventures of Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and friends continue. Some of the hardcore fans of the show have already binged it and a nice surprise awaited them at the end of the finale. They got a first look at The Witcher: Blood Origin.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch Nicole Kidman Discuss Lucille Ball’s Legacy in First Episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios’ ‘Making the Ricardos’ Docuseries

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios collaborated on a three-part mini-documentary and podcast series, “Making the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new film Being the Ricardos. The film’s cast and filmmakers — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons and writer-director Aaron Sorkin — share intimate stories from preparation to production and reflect on the lasting impact of the groundbreaking series I Love Lucy. In the first episode, “The Icon,” Nicole Kidman gets candid about playing Lucille Ball and the challenge of portraying one of the most iconic actresses, influential comedians and trailblazing women in Hollywood history. Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
TV & VIDEOS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Canceled, ‘Euphoria’ Trailer, ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Teaser, ‘The Equalizer’ Drops Chris Noth, ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ Guests, ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Premiere Date, and More!

Netflix has canceled Julie and the Phantoms after one season. The series premiered in September 2020. There was no news on its future until executive producer Kenny Ortega posted the cancellation news on his instagram. The series followed Julie who lost her passion for music when she lost her mom. One day three ghostly guys appear and lift her spirits and they decide to start a band together. The series won multiple daytime Emmys and was a personal favorite of mine! It will be missed!
IGN

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - Official Episode 6 Teaser Trailer

Hawkeye's season finale has arrived on Disney+. Check out the very brief teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye Episode 6, featuring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). All Hawkeye episodes are available to stream now on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Witcher’ Has Streamer’s Audience Spellbound

Netflix audiences tossed all their coins to their Witcher during Season 2’s debut weekend. The fantasy show’s premiere debuted at No. 1, with audiences spending a whopping 142.43 million hours immersed in magic and monsters with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). The first season of “The Witcher” followed, securing the second-place spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV Shows list, with 49.18 million hours of screen time. “The Witcher” is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired multiple video games. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia...
TV SERIES
Variety

From ‘BoJack Horseman’ to ‘WandaVision,’ 10 Standout Theme Songs of the Streaming Era

Has the “skip” option made main title theme songs redundant? Hardly if you consider how some of the top-shelf shows of the streaming era have married music so effectively with the tone of the accompanying series. It’s not a new phenomenon. Hearing Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning” is so evocative of its parent series, “The Sopranos,” that you feel as though you’re riding shotgun with Tony Soprano as he winds his way down the New Jersey Turnpike. Same goes for the eerie and multi-layered theme of “Six Feet Under” from Thomas Newman, an instrumental that seems to never get old,...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Henwick on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and Her ‘Knives Out 2’ Full-Circle Moment

It’s an exciting time to be Jessica Henwick as the Matrix Resurrections star is in the midst of her greatest run yet. Besides leading Thomas “Neo” Anderson and the audience back into the Matrix, the English actor has also wrapped notable roles in Rian Johnson’s untitled Knives Out follow-up and the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, which, along with a third Knives Out film, combined to cost Netflix upwards of $650 million. Henwick has even become a prolific voice actor as she’s currently leading Blade Runner: Black Lotus. In Resurrections, Henwick plays Bugs, the captain of a “ragtag” crew who believes...
MOVIES

