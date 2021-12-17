ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eartha Kitt’s daughter, Kitt Shapiro, shares mom’s story in new memoir

By Marysol Castro, Allie Jasinski
 6 days ago

Eartha Kitt was an iconic singer, Emmy Award-winning actress, activist and mother.

This year, the legend’s daughter, Kitt Shapiro, released a new book, “Eartha & Kitt: A Daughter’s Love Story in Black and White,” a memoir about their life together.

Shapiro spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her fondest memories of her famous mom, why Eartha Kitt was so down to earth and ahead of her time, and what inspired her to write the book.

