Emotional forfeit highlights Conrad quad

The 2021 college football season saw Alabama’s Dynasty Lick It Up and make it into the playoffs again. Their opponent, Cincinnati, will have to be Dressed to Kill to have a chance. The other side of the bracket is Animalized with the Wolverines and Bulldogs as they hope the Crimson Tide comes Unplugged. All the other games come Alive, II, with our annual picks. We put the masks on looking to play Destroyer for what is sure to be some Crazy Nights in the next couple weeks. You wanted the best, you got the best as we lower the Sonic Boom and Rock and Roll Over the picks yet again with our Double Platinum Love Guns of football knowledge. So, who will be the Strutter on the staff at the end of it all, or do all three of us hit Rock Bottom? Whatever happens, we'll be sure to Shout It Out Loud.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO