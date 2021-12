Two researchers at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) have come up with a new theory of consciousness. They have long been exploring the nature of consciousness, the question of how and where the brain generates consciousness, and whether animals also have consciousness. The new concept describes consciousness as a state that is tied to complex cognitive operations—and not as a passive basic state that automatically prevails when we are awake.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO