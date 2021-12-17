HS FOOTBALL: Multiple Buffs named to 5A-3 All-District honors

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe McAlester Buffaloes slotted 20 players and coaches into 2021 5A-3 All-District honors for their efforts this season.

The results are in, and the Buffs have dominated the list.

Twenty McAlester football players and coaches were named to the District 5A-3 All-District teams, as voted on by district coaches.

Nine Buffs were handed superlative awards for their efforts this season.

Junior Erik McCarty was named as the district Most Valuable Player after earning more than 2,000 yards and 38 rushing touchdowns this season.

Senior Chase Faber was named as the Defensive Player of the Year, leading the Buffs in tackles with 144, including 17 for a loss and five sacks.

Senior Cale Prather was named Tight End of the Year, while senior Avion Simon and junior Garrett Shumway were slotted as Offensive and Defensive Linemen of the year, respectively.

Senior Killian Barnes was given Cornerback of the Year honors, senior Kobe Clark was named as Kicker of the Year, and senior Gage Mullins was one of three honored as Injured Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, coach Forrest Mazey was named as the Coach of the Year, which he also attributes to his staff as well.

Next, four Buffs were named to First Team All-District honors.

Senior quarterback Trent Boatright threw for more than 1,800 yards and 23 scores to be slotted on the first team.

Joining Boatright are senior wide receiver Lleyton Bass, senior defensive linemen Jaxxin Smith, and senior defensive back Greg Quintana.

Finally, seven Buffs were named to Second Team All-District honors.

Junior Dakota Moton was named for his efforts at running back, while senior Kade Hemmerling and juniors Sean Woods and Kasen Whitley were honored on the offensive line.

Senior Racer Harkins was slotted as a tight end, while senior Zac Friestad was honored as a linebacker. And sophomore Caden Lesnau rounded out the honors for his role on special teams this season.

McAlester rocketed out to an undefeated district record on their way to becoming the winningest team in program history at 13-1, and finishing the year as the Class 5A State Runner-Up.

