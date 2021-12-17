SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Mariah Guyer soaking in senior season

MARK EMMONS PHOTOGRAPHY | Courtesy photoMcAlester's Mariah Guyer has been nervous for her senior year, but has been enjoying the journey that led to this point.

Mariah Guyer wants to live in the moments of her senior season.

The McAlester Lady Buff said she’s a little nervous for her final year of high school, and isn’t trying to think too much about it as it happens.

“It’s kinda scary, I’m not really ready for the real world yet,” she said.

Guyer has been playing basketball for years now, and said she’s enjoyed every moment of being a Lady Buff. But there’s one element in particular that she said has been her favorite.

“The team,” she said. “They’re fun.”

Guyer said she’s set some personal goals for herself this season. She wants to round out her game, and become more of a scorer when the opportunity arises.

“Actually, to make more points and be a little more selfish at times,” Guyer said. “I always just like to pass it and go instead of just going up (to score).”

But no matter what happens this year, Guyer is grateful for her time both on and off the court with her teammates. As she looked back on her career for her favorite memory, she said it was being together with them that stands out above the rest.

“I’d say becoming really close with the team, and making a lot of memories with them,” she said.

After graduation, Guyer plans to follow in her brother’s footsteps and enlist with the United States Air Force. There, she hopes to discover a little more about herself and find her new path into adulthood.

“It’s a chance to think about what I want to do, and my brother does it, so I thought it’d be great,” she said. “It’s just a chance to think about if I want to go do college and stuff, or just figure out what I want to do.”

Guyer said she’s been given a lot of support throughout her life, but maybe none so more than the two that have been with her from the very beginning.

“My mom and my dad,” she said. “They’re amazing.”

And although she doesn’t want to think about her time in high school coming to an end right now, she did offer a little advice for those that will be following in the footsteps of she and her classmates long after their graduation.

“Listen,” she laughed. “Get good grades, be ready when coach tells you to come on the court, and don’t slack.”

