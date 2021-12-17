ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Spider-Man’ stars Tom Holland and Zendaya know exactly what they’re doing

By CHRISTI CARRAS
Bradenton Herald
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Tom Holland and Zendaya, just take our money. You’ve already stolen our hearts. As if fans needed any more incentive to see Hollywood’s hottest on- and off-screen couple together in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Zendaya’s latest Instagram post about Holland has sent millions of followers into a frenzy...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
People

Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad George Stars in Licorice Pizza: Director Explains How He 'Tracked Him Down'

Leonardo DiCaprio's father landed a role in a movie his actor son isn't even starring in. Paul Thomas Anderson opened up to The New York Times about his new film Licorice Pizza, a coming-of-age movie that features Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman, Haim's Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, Tom Waits and Anderson's wife, Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Gamespot

Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars Play WOULD YOU RATHER | Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon

The stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home reveal which villains in the franchise they'd pick in a game of “Would You Rather". Who would you rather be your wingman? Who would you rather pull a Freaky Friday with? And who would you rather see duke it out in a future Spidey film? See what Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon had to say. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17.
MOVIES
Collider

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and How the Fight Scene With Green Goblin Got Bloody

With director Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home getting ready to break pandemic box office records when it opens in theaters December 17th, I recently got to speak with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the fun interview, they talked about why the dialogue scenes are the heart and soul of the movie, what they wish more people knew about making a Spider-Man film, Zendaya's idea for a Teachers of Midtown High School movie, when they found out the sequel would involve the multiverse, how at one point Watts had pitched Holland on a Kraven movie for the sequel, if they’ve pitched the studio on doing a What If…? episode where MJ or Ned gets bit by the spider, and more. In addition, Holland talks about filming the fight scene between him and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and how they both gave everything to the scene including Holland's blood.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Aunt May#Spidey
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Biggest Movie of the Year Worldwide

“Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” box office prowess knows no bounds. The latest entry in the Tom Holland-led trilogy will become the biggest movie of the year worldwide on Friday, Christmas Eve. It’s set to cross the $1 billion mark on Christmas Day. At 11 days, it would be the second-fastest to hit that milestone (behind 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” at five days and tied with 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War”). It would also be the first theatrical release of the pandemic to join the billion-dollar club — even without China, the largest box office market in the world. “No Way Home” made $29.3 million domestically...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Team Plans Best Picture Push, Tom Holland Open to Hosting (Exclusive)

In eight films released over the last 19 years, Spider-Man has saved people falling from buildings, cars hanging from bridges and the world from any number of evildoers. But with the most recent film about the comic book superhero, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, did he also save the theatrical moviegoing experience? And could he yet save the Oscars, too? No Way Home debuted last Thursday — only in theaters — and domestically grossed an astonishing $50 million that night alone en route to a $260 million opening weekend, which is not only a pandemic-era record, but the second-best opening...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
MOVIES
The Independent

Tom Holland says Marvel films are ‘real art’ as he disputes Martin Scorsese comments

Tom Holland has disputed Martin Scorsese’s claims that Marvel films are not “real art”.In 2019, the legendary director enraged fans of the franchise by saying that the comic book adaptations were “not cinema” and comparing them to theme park rides.Since then, many high profile filmmakers have either made similar comments or praised Marvel, with critically acclaimed directors such as Chloe Zhao and Nia DaCosta coming on board to direct Marvel films.Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland said that, having appeared in both superhero films and Oscar-nominated movie The Impossible, he felt that Marvel films should be considered as “real...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Scarlett Johansson on Working With Bono in ‘Sing 2’: ‘My 13-Year-Old Self Was in Disbelief’

Scarlett Johansson’s 7-year-old daughter is excited to see her in “Sing 2,” just like the Oscar-nominated actor was when she was younger and watching her favorite animated Disney films. “When I was a kid it was those Disney movies like ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and for her — this is sort of a fundamental memory making moment, with ‘Sing 2’ coming out,” Johannson told Variety at the “Sing 2” premiere at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. “Sing 2” follows Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and friends as they set out to pitch an original show to hotelier...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Eva Longoria gives off sun-soaked holiday vibes in stunning swimsuit pic

Christmas just hits different in Southern California. While much of the country is bundling up and shoveling snow, Eva Longoria is catching rays and showing off her enviable body in the Los Angeles sunshine. In a newly-posted Instagram image, the former "Desperate Housewives" star donned a pink one-piece swimsuit with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy