Man charged with setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said a man has been arrested after he allegedly set his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire in August, police say.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a scene on the 300 block of Pickett Road in Whitehaven. When they arrived, they saw a Chrysler 300 vehicle fully engulfed in flames. They soon extinguished the fire and determined the fire was intentionally set.

According to police, the victim said she and her son were inside of their home when they heard a big explosion outside. She then looked out of the window and saw 29-year-old Tevin Cobbins, her ex-boyfriend, walking across her yard away from the vehicle.

Cobbins is being charged with arson.

