16 toys to encourage independence and exploration, according to a Montessori teacher

By Jenny Eastman
 7 days ago
Gonge Hilltops Stepping Stones are a great option for kids to burn off energy indoors while practicing balance and coordination. Amazon

Montessori toys empower children to be more independent and self-resilient by tapping into their natural inclination to "do it themselves." When you take away flashing lights and commercial characters, you invite children to create original ideas and become intrinsically motivated to learn new things.

As a Montessori-credentialed preschool teacher with more than a decade of experience, I've seen this firsthand in my own classroom. Below, I've rounded up a list of toys that uphold the Montessori ideals of independence and self-directed learning, are non-commercial, and are powered by curiosity. These toys will capture a child's attention and ignite their curiosity about the world around them, making them a welcome addition to any home.

Here are 16 of the best Montessori toys, according to a teacher:

A kit that supports infant developmental goals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNWM2_0dPh3Iuy00

This Newborn Kit is a thoughtful collection of Montessori toys that focuses on the specific developmental goals of infants. The kit has a child-safe floor mirror and high contrast book to support eye-tracking as well as rattles and silicon balls that promote core strength, reaching, and grasping development. Having them available in one kit saves you time searching for toys that target each milestone, and time is valuable when you're a new parent.

newborn to 1 year old

Play silks for infants to learn object permanence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdtFR_0dPh3Iuy00

Colorful and soft play silks are fun at any age and are perfect for playing peekaboo with infants and babies, which helps with a baby's development. The game teaches object permanence, learning something exists even when you can't see, hear, or touch it anymore.

newborn to 5 years old

A climber that supports gross motor skills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47z9O2_0dPh3Iuy00

Toys that adapt to kids' interests and needs are the best. You can rock them on this pillowed arch or put the pillow on the floor for tummy time. As your child grows, climbing over and under the arch will provide hours of play while promoting balance, coordination, and imagination.

newborn to 5 years old

A cup for learning how to drink independently

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0By5Y2_0dPh3Iuy00

Babybjorn Baby Cup, 2-pack, available at Amazon and Target, from $18.99

If you are starting to consider incorporating more independence into your baby's daily routine, introducing a baby cup is a great start. What sets this cup apart is that the BPA and PVC-free plastic won't break and is translucent, making it easier for a child to learn to drink from a cup on their own.

6 months to 2 years old

A stacker to refine a sense of order

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2D5L_0dPh3Iuy00

I searched for a dowel stacker like this forever. Several details of this design make my Montessori heart swoon. It hits all the right notes for color identification, developing a sense of order, and fine motor coordination.

1 to 5 years old

Child-size seating to support independence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5KhM_0dPh3Iuy00

This versatile set easily adapts to your child's changing needs. We have this set in our playroom and love it. Why? When a child sits in a chair with their feet on the floor, they develop better core strength, leading to better fine motor skills, like handwriting and self-feeding.

1 to 5 years old

A cleaning set for eager household helpers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kqbru_0dPh3Iuy00

Melissa & Doug Let's Play House! Dust, Sweep & Mop, available at Target and Kohl's, from $25.19

There is this delightful phase where toddlers want nothing more than to help out around the house. This set will encourage your little one to put that desire into action. Better yet, it empowers them to clean up their messes and be proud helpers at home.

2 to 5 years old

A toddler-friendly game for developing hand-eye coordination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xzz5D_0dPh3Iuy00

Games that encourage fine motor development are always a great addition to any toy collection at home, but toys that can provide more than one educational element are even better. Children can master using their thumb and forefinger to pick up the worms and hide them in the tree or use the magnetic beaked bird to pull the worms out.

2 to 4 years old

A bead set for learning patterns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ba4Mf_0dPh3Iuy00

Bead stringing is an excellent activity for building fine motor skills and patterning. Being able to identify patterns is essential to learning math, reading, and writing. This set is ideal because it gradually increases the difficulty and allows children to steadily build on their fine motor skills, and it's fun.

2 to 4 years old

A real screwdriver set for busy builders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHQCW_0dPh3Iuy00

If your child is into trucks and building, chances are this screwdriver set is the perfect gift to help develop their fine motor skills. Kids are always dazzled when given real things, making this board appealing to busy young learners.

3 to 5 years old

Books for the beginning reader

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNRYg_0dPh3Iuy00

If you are hesitant to start a literacy routine with your child, look no further than the Bob Books Beginning Readers Bundle. These books have been a favorite on my classroom shelves for years. The Bundle has everything you need to begin a positive reading journey.

3 to 5 years old

Books to learn numbers and letters the Montessori way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dsqr_0dPh3Iuy00

These two workbooks are a staple in almost all Montessori classrooms. They are the perfect all-in-one material for teaching your child their letters and numbers using the Montessori method.

3 to 5 years old

A math game that builds confidence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gp40T_0dPh3Iuy00

The design of this number board is excellent for teaching essential foundations of math. It doesn't take up much space and is beautifully illustrated. The grooves in the board ensure counting success, building positive associations with math, which is always a win.

3 to 5 years old

An inside balancing game to burn off energy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tiZyq_0dPh3Iuy00

Gonge Hilltops Stepping Stones (Set of 5), available at Amazon and Fat Brain Toys, from $119.99

I'm from Maine, and there are days in the winter when it is too cold to go outside to play, so having toys that help burn off energy are essential. These stepping stones will bring your "floor is lava" game to a whole new level while promoting balance and coordination.

2 to 5 years old

A timer to soothe and relax

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2HfB_0dPh3Iuy00

Daydreaming helps our brains relax and improves our ability to be creative. These groovy timers are a fun way for kids to learn about the passing of time and an excellent tool to promote relaxation and daydreaming.

1 to 5 years old

A book to inspire global curiosity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SViX_0dPh3Iuy00

Smithsonian Children's Illustrated Atlas, available on Amazon and Target, from $12.79

Seeing how children live in other parts of the world is one way Montessori kids learn geography and culture and begin exploring concepts of peace. The illustrations, pictures, and age-appropriate text in this atlas will ignite your child's curiosity and sense of wonder for the world around them.

3 to 5 years old

