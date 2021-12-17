ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

December 2001 murder remains unsolved; detectives offering $10K reward for information

By Amira Hairston
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
Twenty years later, Derrick Peterson's murder remains unsolved. The Howard County Police Department is urging the public to come forward with any information that could help solve this cold case.

On Dec. 17, 2001, Peterson was murdered as he stepped out of his car near his house in Laurel.

His mother, Rose Peterson, is still seeking justice.

Detectives believe that Peterson was targeted by someone he might've known and that there are people out there who know what happened that night.

Howard County Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information in this cold case.

Contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. You may remain anonymous.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

