Oshkosh school board cancels two days of classes in February for mental health break

OSHKOSH – Local public school students and staff will get two days off in February in an effort to boost mental health.

The Oshkosh school board unanimously approved the measure Wednesday to turn two days currently built into the calendar as snow days into days off to "allow staff to decompress and recover from burnout."

With the change, classes will not be held Feb. 17 and 18, and the district would have only 3.8 days built in for snow days or other inclement weather. The board's decision will only affect the 2021-22 school calendar.

The days off are needed due to lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kim Brown, the district's learning director, during a Dec. 1 meeting.

Board members who spoke during Wednesday's meeting said the community overwhelmingly supports the change.

The two days off will be paid days off for all teachers and support staff at the schools.

