Crestwood School Board votes 4-3 to make masks optional

WRIGHT TWP. — With two members absent, and following comments pro and con, the Crestwood School Board voted 4-3 to let parents decide if their children wear masks in school. The motion makes the choice available for high school students beginning Dec. 17, and makes choice available in the elementary schools beginning Jan. 18

The agenda provided two options regarding masking policy moving forward. Option A would keep universal masking in place until Luzerne County returns to a “low rate of transmission” of COVID-19 for 10 consecutive days. Option B would make masking a parent/guardian choice.

Board Members James Brogna, Lauren McCurdy and Marla Campbell voted for option A, keeping universal masking until transmission rates are lower. Anna Bibla, Stacy Haddix, John Macri and Board President Barry Boone voted for option B. Kim Spath and Randy Swank were absent.

Prior to the vote, Campbell said she wants to see masks removed but believes the district should take more time to implement other mitigation factors and see how they work before making masks optional. She noted that this district could be ordered by the state to make a school go completely virtual if the rate the number of positive cases in the school or district get too high, and that masking was one way to be sure students remain in schools.

In another 4-3 split, the board voted against hiring James Costello as head varsity wrestling coach at a cost of $7,837. It was one of 12 coaching positions being filled. The other 11 were approved unanimously: Cole Wasco for boys basketball assistant in junior high at $4,408, Aaron Keller for volunteer boys basketball, Amy Viti for head varsity girls track at $5,596, Robert Moulton for head varsity boys track at $5,596, Scott Lenio for head boys tennis at $3,995, Anthony Deluca for boys tennis volunteer, Jack Marchese for boys tennis volunteer, Sean Foley for boys baseball head varsity at $5,596, David Koptcho for head varsity girls softball at $5,596, Brian Zabroski for head varsity boys lacrosse at $5,597 and Russ Kile for head varsity girls lacrosse at $5,597.

The board also:

• Approved Rohrer School and Commercial Bus Sales to supply and install 53 camera systems in 39 school buses and 13 vans at a cost of $56,189.

• Approved a final payment of $17,065 to Joseph F. O’Hora & Sons for high school boiler replacement.

• Appointed David Simonovich as director of transportation/central registration at a salary of $60,000.