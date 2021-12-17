ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Crestwood School Board votes 4-3 to make masks optional

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

WRIGHT TWP. — With two members absent, and following comments pro and con, the Crestwood School Board voted 4-3 to let parents decide if their children wear masks in school. The motion makes the choice available for high school students beginning Dec. 17, and makes choice available in the elementary schools beginning Jan. 18

The agenda provided two options regarding masking policy moving forward. Option A would keep universal masking in place until Luzerne County returns to a “low rate of transmission” of COVID-19 for 10 consecutive days. Option B would make masking a parent/guardian choice.

Board Members James Brogna, Lauren McCurdy and Marla Campbell voted for option A, keeping universal masking until transmission rates are lower. Anna Bibla, Stacy Haddix, John Macri and Board President Barry Boone voted for option B. Kim Spath and Randy Swank were absent.

Prior to the vote, Campbell said she wants to see masks removed but believes the district should take more time to implement other mitigation factors and see how they work before making masks optional. She noted that this district could be ordered by the state to make a school go completely virtual if the rate the number of positive cases in the school or district get too high, and that masking was one way to be sure students remain in schools.

In another 4-3 split, the board voted against hiring James Costello as head varsity wrestling coach at a cost of $7,837. It was one of 12 coaching positions being filled. The other 11 were approved unanimously: Cole Wasco for boys basketball assistant in junior high at $4,408, Aaron Keller for volunteer boys basketball, Amy Viti for head varsity girls track at $5,596, Robert Moulton for head varsity boys track at $5,596, Scott Lenio for head boys tennis at $3,995, Anthony Deluca for boys tennis volunteer, Jack Marchese for boys tennis volunteer, Sean Foley for boys baseball head varsity at $5,596, David Koptcho for head varsity girls softball at $5,596, Brian Zabroski for head varsity boys lacrosse at $5,597 and Russ Kile for head varsity girls lacrosse at $5,597.

The board also:

• Approved Rohrer School and Commercial Bus Sales to supply and install 53 camera systems in 39 school buses and 13 vans at a cost of $56,189.

• Approved a final payment of $17,065 to Joseph F. O’Hora & Sons for high school boiler replacement.

• Appointed David Simonovich as director of transportation/central registration at a salary of $60,000.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett school board pitches 2 redistricting options

The Gwinnett County Board of Education developed two vastly different redistricting proposals with the help of state officials. One would change the school board district for about 27,000 people. The other would change the district for more than 300,000 people, about a third of the residents of the fast-growing county. The school board is asking residents to say which they prefer to guide the state legislators who will ultimately determine the boundaries of Gwinnett’s five school board districts.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Aaron Keller
Enumclaw Courier Herald

School boards should support mask mandates

I just read that the main issue being brought up to the School Board is to persuade them to resist state mandates requiring students to wear masks against COVID-19 (“Parents want local school boards to stand against mask mandate,” published Dec. 1). What is this? Why resist an...
ENUMCLAW, WA
WFMY NEWS2

Guilford County Schools votes to continue mask policy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to continue the mask mandate. The current policy requires students and staff members to wear a face-covering while inside a school building or in any other school-related setting. Board members enacted the policy in July. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
Reporter

Masking now optional in the Central Bucks School District

DOYLESTOWN >> Masking is now optional in the Central Bucks School District following a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Dec. 10. In that decision, the Court ruled that the Acting Secretary of Health’s school masking order is no longer in place, effective immediately. “Due to that ruling,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage School District to make face masks optional for students starting Jan. 3

The Anchorage School District will no longer require students and staff to wear face masks in school buildings when they return from winter break on Jan. 3. Superintendent Deena Bishop said the district is dropping its mask requirement in response to a decline in COVID-19 cases. “We do a lot...
#Boys Basketball#Boys Tennis#School Buses#High School#Campbell
my40.tv

School board votes to reinstate face masks for Madison County Schools

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Another local school board has voted to reinstate face masks while indoors. On Monday, Dec. 13, the Madison County Board of Education approved the reinstatement of face coverings requirements for students, staff and visitors indoors. The policy goes into effect immediately. Last week the...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
101 WIXX

Oshkosh School Board to Vote on New School Name

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new middle school in Oshkosh should be named for suffragist Jessie Jack Hooper, according to a recommendation to the school board, which is expected to vote on the matter Wednesday. Also, the other two finalists – EAA founder Paul Poberezny and civil rights activist...
OSHKOSH, WI
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Options discussed at special school board meeting

Now I realize why the VISD board called this a special school board meeting. They really didn’t want people there. If I had not heard it on the early morning radio, I would have missed it. One of these options will go into effect for the next school year.
EDUCATION
Asheville Citizen-Times

School board votes to close Asheville Primary School

After a year of public hearings, community protests and parents fighting tooth-and-nail to keep Asheville Primary School open, the Asheville City Board of Education voted Dec. 13 to close the school.  In a 3-2 vote with Board Chair James Carter and member Peyton O’Conner the opposing votes, the board heeded Asheville City Schools Superintendent...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNEM

Davison School Board votes to censure member Matthew Smith 4-2

The Davison School Board voted to censure Matthew Smith during a meeting Tuesday night after he plead guilty to making a malicious phone call in November. Four members voted yes, and two voted no. One member was not present at the meeting. Smith pleaded guilty to making a malicious phone...
DAVISON, MI
northwestgeorgianews.com

Cobb school board recommends new board post map in 4-3 vote

MARIETTA — In a party line vote Thursday, the Cobb Board of Education approved a district map recommending new boundaries for the board’s seven posts. The vote was 4-3 with Democrats Charisse Davis, Dr. Jaha Howard and Leroy Hutchins opposed. An earlier proposal by Davis to keep the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
