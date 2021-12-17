ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPS will offer extended hours, Sunday opening at select locations

By Tim Griffin
 7 days ago
The United States Postal Service offices will extend retail hours from now through Thursday at select locations to better handle the crunch of delivering more holiday gifts and greetings.

Additionally, another 340 locations across the nation will be open on Sunday.

You can find out if your favorite postal service location will be open extended hours by going to this link or by calling 1-800-ASK-USPS. (1-800-275-8777).

