AUSTIN, Texas — If you were planning to take your visiting family to Franklin Barbecue this week, you're out of luck. The famous restaurant posted on Instagram Monday that it is closing its dining room through the holiday weekend after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to KVUE's media partners at Austin360, co-founder Aaron Franklin said about one-third of the staff has tested positive, leaving the restaurant with too few employees to make it through the week. He told the Austin American-Statesman that all employees are fully vaccinated and most are boosted, so they're all experiencing mild symptoms.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO