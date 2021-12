XPeng is planning on expanding overseas beginning next year, with an eventual goal of gaining half its vehicle sales from outside China. Many electric vehicle (EV) stocks are rebounding today, after an extended stretch of falling prices. The stock of Chinese EV maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) went through its own correction with a more than 20% drop for December. But shares are leading the sector rebound today with a gain of about 10% as of 3:05 p.m. ET.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO