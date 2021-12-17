ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bearcats Guard Lance Stephenson Logs Another Triple-Double in G League

By Russ Heltman
 7 days ago

Stephenson and Isaiah Thomas carried the Grand Rapids Gold on Wednesday.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats basketball player Lance Stephenson is having a strong G League season for the Grand Rapids Gold. He was all over the stat sheet on Wednesday night, posting 18 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Grand Rapids fell 131-127 to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, but Stephenson and former NBA all-star Isaiah Thomas (42 points, eight assists, six rebounds) did all they could.

On the year, Stephenson is averaging 19.7 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 3.9 APG for Grand Rapids as he tries to make his way back into the NBA. The 31-year old last played NBA basketball in 2019 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephenson left UC after one season to start his NBA career, but there's no doubt he would've been a legendary Bearcat. He was the 2009-10 Big East Rookie of the Year and led all Big East freshmen in scoring (12.3 PPG).

The guard was a 2009 McDonald's All-American and scored 22 points against Xavier in his lone Crosstown Shootout appearance.

firstsportz.com

Born Ready is back in the league as Atlanta Hawks sign Lance Stephenson for a 10-day contract

Lance Stephenson who is also known as “Born Ready” for his magic at the offensive end has agreed on a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks. Playing in the NBA-G League for a while with Grand Rapids Gold, Lance Stephenson showed the league he has still got it and doesn’t lack a inch behind with his old offensive potential and improved defense as he dropped crazy numbers and guarded the young guns with best of his efforts.
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson, Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
AllPacers

Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Signing With An NBA Team

According to Marc Stein, Lance Stephenson is signing a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks. , and his tweets can be seen embedded below. Stein said in his second tweet: "Lance Stephenson is back in the NBA ... he'll be getting a 10-day hardship deal with the Hawks, league sources say."
Gwinnett Daily Post

Lance Stephenson returns to NBA with Hawks

Lance Stephenson's last bucket in the NBA came more than 2 1/2 years ago. Now, the longtime veteran guard is getting another shot. The Atlanta Hawks signed Stephenson to a 10-day contract Wednesday with the Hawks having five players in the COVID-19 protocol. Guard Lou Williams and swingman Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot...
Maryland Daily Record

Lance Stephenson Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Real Name/Full Name Lance Stephenson Jr. Father – Lance Stephenson Sr. Kids/Children Name: Liara Stephenson and Lance Jr. Lance Stephenson Jr. is a popular American basketball player who played in the Chinese Basketball Association for the Liaoning Flying Leopards. He appeared in the McDonald’s All-American Game in 2009 and was later drafted by Indiana Pacers for the 2010 NBA draft. In 2014, he signed with Charlotte Hornets. He has played with other teams such as Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, and Minnesota Timberwolves. He joined Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.
FanSided

Lance Stephenson is finally back—but not with the Indiana Pacers

With the NBA in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak, new rules have been forwarded to allow hardship exceptions for clubs missing players due to health and safety protocols. Fortunately, the Indiana Pacers are among the few teams to not have a player currently shelved due to the virus. The...
