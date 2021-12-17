ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Additional overnight closures for I-2 and I-69C project

By Jesse Mendez
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional overnight closures for the I-2 / I-69C Interchange project are scheduled for this weekend.

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced overnight, Friday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. until Saturday, Dec.18 at 6 a.m. Traffic will be slowed on eastbound I-2 frontage road from Veterans Road to Cage Boulevard in Pharr.

Crews will be working on structures in the area. Motorists are advised to please drive safely when approaching the area.

Overnight, Saturday, Dec. 18 from 8 p.m. until Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 a.m. The direct connector from southbound I-69C to westbound I-2 in Pharr will be closed starting from SH 495 to I-2. Motorists will be detoured to use the SH495 exit.

Message boards will be in place to direct motorists. The closure is necessary to provide a safe work
zone for construction activity in the area.

The I-2 westbound frontage road will be closed from Cage Boulevard to Sugar Road in Pharr. The closure is necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews working on structures in the area.

Access to local businesses will be provided at I-2 and Sugar Road. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists, said TxDOT

