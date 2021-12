A passing of the torch for Balenciaga’s bizarre sneaker of the moment is set to go down soon, thanks to the arrival of the brand-new Defender silhouette. Designer Demna Gvasalia continues to add to his mantle of absolute behemoths of sneakers with a shoe that isn’t just a tank in size but also in its texture. The Defender comes with a chunky sole that we’ve come to expect from Balenciaga and wrapped in studs from the outsole all the way to the sides of the midsole. Traction should be your last concern while wearing the sneaker, and the footprints you leave behind may just be categorized as craters.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO