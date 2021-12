Bitcoin is in the middle of a critical range as this shortened Christmas trading week draws to a close today. The cryptocurrency futures contract has traded in a relatively tight range in recent weeks, once again in a zone between about 46,000 and 52,000 since its 6% gap-down opening on Dec. 6 after a severe weekend sell-off in the underlying product. This is familiar turf for /BTC; both lines have often been both support and resistance as price fluctuated throughout the year, and Volume Profile shows especially heavy trading action within this range.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO