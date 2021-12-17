ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Let Guillermo Del Toro Take You Behind The Scenes Of Nightmare Alley In This Video

By Jenna Busch
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we have a brand new behind-the-scenes video for "Nightmare Alley," from Rotten Tomatoes on Twitter. It features the cast, including Toni Collette who plays Zeena the Seer, Willem Dafoe who plays Clem Hoatley, Ron Perlman who plays...

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Paul Thomas Anderson Says Leonardo DiCaprio Was Never Up For Bradley Cooper’s Role in ‘Licorice Pizza’

When Leonardo DiCaprio was trying to figure out what to do after “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” reports started coming up about some of the biggest A-list filmmakers working today trying to nab him for roles. One of those names was Paul Thomas Anderson, who was developing the film that would go on to be known as “Licorice Pizza.” The rumor went that DiCaprio passed on the film and his role eventually went to Bradley Cooper. But according to Anderson, that’s not actually how it happened.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Review: NIGHTMARE ALLEY (2021) Feels Like Guillermo del Toro’s Love Letter to the Cinema of Yesteryear

As someone who has been a fan of Guillermo del Toro’s entire filmography for nearly three decades now (was Cronos really released in the early ’90s? Egads.) and knowing what a cinephile he is, I was excited to see his take on Nightmare Alley, William Lindsay Gresham’s novel that was previously adapted by Edmund Goulding in his unforgettable noir about the dangers of man’s pursuit of power that has gone on to become a bona fide cinematic classic since its release. Thankfully, del Toro’s efforts do not disappoint here. Nightmare Alley may not be del Toro’s most provocative work, nor does it have that intangible, unexpected spark of storytelling ingenuity that I’ve enjoyed in some of his other filmic projects like The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Devil’s Backbone, and the aforementioned Cronos. But what I really loved about del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is that it felt like his own intoxicating love letter to a bygone era in Hollywood, as well as a gorgeously haunting cautionary tale as old as time that features incredible performances from both Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
David Strathairn
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Willem Dafoe
wearemoviegeeks.com

Guillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY Advance Screenings Wednesday and Thursday Evenings at The Hi-Pointe in St. Louis

“Step right up and behold one of the unexplained mysteries of the universe! Is he a man or beast? “. The Hi-Pointe Theater (1005 McCausland Ave in St. Louis), the best place in St. Louis to see movies! The Hi-Pointe has the best popcorn, the biggest screen, and a great beer selection! No reservations required at The Hi-Pointe. Just show up! uillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY opens this Friday December 17th at The Hi-Pointe. They will be hosting advance screenings of NIGHTMARE ALLEY Wednesda ythe 15th and Thursday the 16th at 7pm. The Hi-Pointe’s site can be found HERE.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Times Daily

Blanchett, del Toro on the femme fatale of 'Nightmare Alley'

NEW YORK (AP) — With a touch of Barbara Stanwyck, a sumptuous Art Deco office and a deadly shade of crimson lipstick, Cate Blanchett plays a femme fatale in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” with cunning embrace and subversion of the film noir archetype. Support local...
MOVIES
Collider

Guillermo del Toro, Rooney Mara & Richard Jenkins on ‘Nightmare Alley,’ Film Noirs, and the Importance of the Color Red in the Film

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Nightmare Alley.]. From director/co-writer Guillermo del Toro and adapted from the William Lindsay Gresham novel, the noir thriller Nightmare Alley follows Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a down-on-his-luck man who finds himself intrigued by the clairvoyant (Toni Collette) at a traveling carnival and everything that world represents. After Molly (Rooney Mara), a performer who can absorb any amount of voltage, agrees to leave with him, Stan decides to use the tricks he’s learned to con a tycoon (Richard Jenkins), but when he finds himself directly in the path of Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), he realizes that she may ultimately turn out to be more dangerous than mysterious.
MOVIES
Variety

After 8 Nominations and 0 Wins, Is It Bradley Cooper’s Time to Shine at the Oscars?

Bradley Cooper is an established awards magnet, with eight nominations in the past nine years. Four of those have been in the acting category — for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). This year he has an opportunity to land three more nominations. The 46-year-old actor delivers two powerhouse performances, both worthy of recognition. His first comes as Jon Peters — the producer, hairdresser and ex-boyfriend of Barbra Streisand — in Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy “Licorice Pizza” from MGM/United Artists Releasing. His other turn comes as Stanton Carlisle, the ambitious and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightmare Alley#Film Star#Searchlight Pictures
/Film

Michael Keaton Confirmed To Join The Cast Of Batgirl

"Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" feels like a very, very long time ago, doesn't it? Ever since starring in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Best Picture-winning screed against superhero blockbusters, Michael Keaton has appeared in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" as Adrian Toomes/the Vulture, is set to reprise that very same role in Sony's upcoming "Morbius," and even added "The Flash" to his list of projects, marking his grand return to the famous Batman/Bruce Wayne role that made his casting in "Birdman" so much more loaded on a metatextual level. Clearly, the actor himself has no issues with cashing a paycheck or four from both Marvel and Warner Bros., as Keaton is now set to suit up as Bruce Wayne once again in WB/DC's "Batgirl."
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Picture Race Comes Into Focus: A Look at Some Key Players

As the year comes to a close and the major awards contenders have screened, we look at some of the films competing for a slot in the best picture race. Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) Many couldn’t picture Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, but “Being the Ricardos” proves them all wrong. The Academy loves movies about the business and the film not only illuminates a beloved icon’s creative process, but also gives the writers room its due, probes 1950s sexism and a famous marriage. His stars are frequent Oscar winners while Sorkin is a four-time nominee (for...
MOVIES
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Saban Films Buys Supernatural Horror Movie ‘Shepherd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen. Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date domestically. “Shepherd” centers on Eric Black, who finds work on a remote, weather-worn Scottish island after the sudden death of his wife. As his sadness continues to engulf him, so do the supernatural portents of his stark new surroundings. He soon becomes plagued by terrifying visions until it is clear he must...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch Nicole Kidman Discuss Lucille Ball’s Legacy in First Episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios’ ‘Making the Ricardos’ Docuseries

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios collaborated on a three-part mini-documentary and podcast series, “Making the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new film Being the Ricardos. The film’s cast and filmmakers — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons and writer-director Aaron Sorkin — share intimate stories from preparation to production and reflect on the lasting impact of the groundbreaking series I Love Lucy. In the first episode, “The Icon,” Nicole Kidman gets candid about playing Lucille Ball and the challenge of portraying one of the most iconic actresses, influential comedians and trailblazing women in Hollywood history. Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
NFL
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy