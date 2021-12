A 16-year-old boy, who was charged as an adult, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he shot and killed a young mother as she read to her baby inside her Zion home. Zechariah C. Myles, 16, of the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue in Zion, was charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

