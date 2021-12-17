ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Experiencing the down-to-earth vibe of Billie Eilish

By XPN
iowapublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish: She's kind of a big deal right now. Her debut album won her six Grammys, sweeping the major categories. She's up for seven more at the 2022 Grammys. She's sold millions of...

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Billie Eilish Sings About Getting Weird With Santa Claus

Billie Eilish delivered a Christmas song about getting weird with Santa Claus on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, which featured the Happier Than Ever singer as both host and musical guest. In the tradition of yuletide classics like “Santa Baby” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” Eilish and her girl group (Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim) sang about a strange encounter Eilish’s Leslie D had with the Christmas icon. “It was a winter’s night, a quarter to 3 / I was dozing by my Christmas tree / When he appeared with a small white beard / The very guy I revered / I’m talking Santa,” Eilish sang. “I was in the same room as him.” From there, the encounter grows more awkward, with Leslie D telling Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, “Hey sexy mama, nice teeth” before he makes his escape. Eilish’s backup singers then shared their own stories about creeping out Santa Claus (Kenan Thompson), who appears at the end bearing gifts and forgiveness. In addition to the “Santa Song,” Eilish played a twerking TikTok nurse and starred in a creepy Next Door ad as host of SNL, while performing “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy” as musical guest.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Made Her “SNL” Hosting Debut

Billie Eilish returned to the Saturday Night Live stage on December 11 to do double duty as both host and musical guest, and she brought her A-game to both roles. Billie, who first appeared on the show as musical guest in 2019, opened with a monologue about her appearance and signature style, with her new brunette hair color in full view. She wore a flouncy, oversized white holiday dress with red piping, calling her look "Mrs. Claus going to the club." Of her overall style, she added, "Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason," she explained. "So it wasn't just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie."
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Billie Eilish’s SNL Promos With A Returning Kate McKinnon

Billie Eilish is pulling double duty on this weekend’s SNL as host and musical guest. The requisite promos for the episode are out, and they feature Eilish cutting it up with Kate McKinnon, who has returned to the show after stepping away this fall to film Peacock’s Joe Exotic series. McKinnon is the longest tenured female cast member on the show — she started in 2012, when Eilish was 10 — and this season is widely rumored to be her last. The two women have pulled off a rare feat here: Their SNL promos range from “not bad” to “actually funny.” Check them out below.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Billie Eilish is 'Happier Than Ever' During Busy 'SNL' Performance

Billie Eilish pulled double duty in the Dec. 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, serving as both the host and musical guest. While Eilish held her own in the comedic moments, the Grammy winner shone when she took the stage to sing. For Eilish's first performance, the singer sang her...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Grammy Awards#Songwriting#The World Cafe
Hypebae

Billie Eilish Is Currently Working on Her Third Album

Billie Eilish is working on her third studio album just a few months after she released Happier Than Ever in July. Her brother-slash-producer, Finneas, revealed the exciting news during the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “We’re really excited to start working on it,” he said. “We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Watch Billie Eilish's SNL Monologue, Sketches

This past weekend, Billie Eilish was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live—the only host this season to undertake both roles. In the performance portion of the night, Eilish dazzled with “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy.”. The pop artist also starred in...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is talking about the same moment of Billie Eilish’s SNL debut

Billie Eilish made her first ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend, and she turned it into a real family affair. As usual, she was accompanied by her brother Finneas, who performed with her in between her hosting duties, but fans can’t get over the fact that her parents had a part to play, too.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Billie Eilish Rocks Newly Dark Hair in 'SNL' Promos

Billie Eilish will unveil her new hairdo in front of a national TV audience when she serves as host and musical guest on this week's Saturday Night Live. The 19-year-old pop star appeared alongside SNL star Kate McKinnon in a promo for the upcoming show, which also marks McKinnon's return for the first time this season after stepping away to film her Peacock series, Joe Exotic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
thebrag.com

Billie Eilish and Finneas have already started writing her third album

Billie Eilish fans received some major news today after brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell spilled that the duo were already working on her third album. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Finneas said he and Eilish were “really excited to start working on” the latter’s third album.
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Billie Eilish ‘SNL’ Skits And Performances Ranked

Billie Eilish both hosted and was the musical guest for this weekend’s (December 11) Saturday Night Live episode. The soon-to-be 20-year-old took a shot at comedy, while serenading the audience. Take a look at how her skits ranked below.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

How Billie Eilish Overcame ‘Performance Anxiety’ to Write a James Bond Song

A version of this story about Billie Eilish and “No Time to Die” first appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Billie Eilish may be known for the hushed intimacy of albums like “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and “Happier Than Ever,” but she and her brother, producer and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell (who records and works under his first name only), have long harbored a grand, bold ambition.
CELEBRITIES
celebrityaccess.com

Billie Eilish And Neil Young To Be Interviewed by Howard Stern

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian, interviewer, and radio host Howard Stern and SiriusXM announced a busy slate of guests for his final week of live broadcasts for 2021, including Billie Eilish and her brother, and collaborator FINNEAS, and Neil Young. The broadcasts will start airing on Monday, December 13th...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Billie Eilish Host And Perform On Saturday Night Live

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, hosting for the first time and performing for the second. Performance-wise, she did two tracks from her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, the title track and “Male Fantasy,” which just got an Eilish-directed music video last week. For one of her performances, she was introduced by her parents; her brother Finneas O’Connell also performed alongside her.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Billie Eilish’s 10 Best Music Videos

Billie Eilish has put out her fair share of music videos since 2016, starting with her breakthrough single, “Ocean Eyes.” Since then, the now 20-year-old has created some of the most visually stunning videos any female artist her age has ever accomplished. Below, we have ranked her best 10 so far, in celebration of the singer’s birthday.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Watch Billie Eilish perform acoustic version of “Billie Bossa Nova”

Billie Eilish has premiered the video for a new, acoustic version of her Happier Than Ever song, “Billie Bossa Nova.”. Accompanied by her brother/collaborator FINNEAS on guitar and some appropriately nightclub-esque lighting, the unplugged rendition gives the already swanky tune an even smoother, jazzier vibe. You can watch the...
MUSIC
issaquahreporter.com

Billie Eilish Tickets

Get Billie Eilish tickets to witness an incredible performance by one of the top artists of all time. Debuting as a singer in 2015 with the bedroom single “Ocean Eyes,” Billie Eilish instantly rose to fame and amassed a huge following on social media. The subsequent release of her debut EP titled Don’t Smile At Me in 2017 fostered her reputation as a singer as it went on to chart in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. Secure Billie Eilish tickets and experience a sensational live concert by this mega pop star.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy