Party Favor and MASN pull into sweeter melodies with ‘Anxious’

Classics never go out of style and Leonard Cohen’s 1984 song “Hallelujah” is certainly as classic as it gets. But almost four decades later, nobody could have guessed the form it would take in 2021. Leave it to melodic mastermind Nurko, who calls on Devon Baldwin to cover the enchanting lyrics, to put a touch on “Hallelujah” like nobody else could. Nurko said he wanted to “do something unique and different” with his cover and said he was inspired by the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park, who covered it at Chris Cornell’s funeral. As if that imaging isn’t powerful enough, just wait until you hear the song itself.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO