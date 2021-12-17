ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Justin Chang pairs the 10 best movies of 2021 — plus 1 film that stands alone

By Fresh Air
iowapublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 was the year that some of us returned to movie theaters, cautiously but gratefully. After a year spent watching screeners at home, it was wonderful to see great new movies on the big screen again. And there were great movies — so many that, as usual, I had trouble narrowing...

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
/Film

Why Steve McQueen Refused A Role In Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

From J-Lo's long list of outrageous on-set demands to Christian Bale chewing out a crew member behind the scenes of "Terminator: Salvation," Hollywood has a long and colorful history of prima donnas and difficult actors. Two of the champs, the famously tetchy Val Kilmer and the legendarily bizarre Marlon Brando, even teamed up on "The Island of Dr. Moreau" to scupper the career of director Richard Stanley.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The 20 greatest Christmas films, from Home Alone to Die Hard

Christmas is a time for family, food, forgiveness… and films.Whether it’s because you’ve eaten so much you’re temporarily unable to move from the sofa, or you just need a break from having the same awkward conversations with your relatives, there’s nothing quite like settling in with a box of Quality Street and a festive classic. And for those of us whose Christmas plans have been scuppered by the pandemic, movies will be even more of a comfort than usual.Here are the best of them – ranging from pure schmaltz to low-key drama – ranked.20) The Santa Clause (1994)When Tim Allen’s...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Every Home Alone Movie is Now Streaming on Disney+

It's Christmas time and for many that means returning to classic films to get in the spirit of the season and for those that like to be a little more naughty than nice the Home Alone films are perhaps your cup of tea. Up until recently Disney+ was the streaming home for most of the movies in that mischievous Christmas franchise, with the 1990 original Home Alone dominating the service according to third-party reports, but now every movie in the series is now streaming on service for anyone eager to dive into every entry. How many Home Alones are there? More than you think.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dev Patel
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Chaitanya Tamhane
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Haruki Murakami
Person
David Chang
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Person
Justin Chang
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Céline Sciamma
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Deadline

‘Space Jam’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ Actress Xosha Roquemore Joins Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’, Pic Underway In Hamptons

EXCLUSIVE: Space Jam: A New Legacy actress Xosha Roquemore has joined comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, which is now filming in the Hamptons. Roquemore joins Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day). Also joining is newcomer Peter Dager, a graduate of Miami’s New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo. In Charlie In The Pandemic, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all. Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec-producing. Manrique is directing a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks). The film is shooting in New York City and the Hamptons. Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Shortlists Include Beyoncé, ‘Spider-Man’ and Two Jonny Greenwood Scores as France’s ‘Titane’ Is Snubbed

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony. The shortlist voting concluded on Dec. 15, and the remaining ones will move on to the official phase one voting. Nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, and ends on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The official credits and nominees for all the films will be announced, with the rest of the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Check out the list of the films and categories below: Original Song “So May We Start?” from “Annette” (Amazon Studios) Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks) “Down To Joy” from...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Japanese#The Catholic Church
Variety

Netflix Dominates the 49th Annie Nominations, While Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Leads Films With 10 Nods

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards, taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects. Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” earned eight nods, and Netflix’s own limited series “Maya and the Three,” directed by Jorge Gutierrez, has seven. Disney may not have...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Three Home Alone Movies are Dominating the Most Popular Films on Disney+

Three of the movies in the Home Alone franchise are dominating Disney+'s top 10. According to FlixPatrol, Home Sweet Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Home Alone are all holding strong in the rankings. (May we all sit and have a moment to reflect on the fact that Home Alone 3 is not here for some reason.) But, Disney has to be loving the fact that one of their recent releases is showing some staying power on the app. Not easy to do when there is an entire ocean of holiday content from the company's extensive history at a moment's notice. It also has to please decision-makers that one of the big movie franchises from the 20th Century Studios acquisition is doing all of this with relatively little marketing. Now, Christmas is a different beast when it comes to people turning into films. There are multiple channels on basic cable and some streaming services with dedicated programming set up for each December.
MOVIES
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Joan Didion, Screenwriter and Iconic American Author, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the intensely personal journalist and author who teamed with her late husband John Gregory Dunne to write the screenplays for such films as The Panic in Needle Park and True Confessions, has died. She was 87. Didion, whose best-selling masterpiece The Year of Magical Thinking documented her struggle to cope with the sudden 2003 death of Dunne and was adapted as a one-woman Broadway play, died Thursday at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s, Didion’s publisher, Knopf, told The Hollywood Reporter. The Year of Magical Thinking won the National Book Award and was a finalist for...
CELEBRITIES
techraptor.net

Asmodee Gets Into Movies with Radar Films

For those not entirely in the know with board games, Asmodee is one of the largest publishers in the world. They have bought up and invested in multiple studios over the years and chances are you've seen or played at least one thing they had a hand in. What else could possibly happen with a publisher with this far of a reach? How about partnering with a studio for feature film adaptations?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy