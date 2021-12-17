Justin Chang pairs the 10 best movies of 2021 — plus 1 film that stands alone

Three of the movies in the Home Alone franchise are dominating Disney+'s top 10. According to FlixPatrol, Home Sweet Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Home Alone are all holding strong in the rankings. (May we all sit and have a moment to reflect on the fact that Home Alone 3 is not here for some reason.) But, Disney has to be loving the fact that one of their recent releases is showing some staying power on the app. Not easy to do when there is an entire ocean of holiday content from the company's extensive history at a moment's notice. It also has to please decision-makers that one of the big movie franchises from the 20th Century Studios acquisition is doing all of this with relatively little marketing. Now, Christmas is a different beast when it comes to people turning into films. There are multiple channels on basic cable and some streaming services with dedicated programming set up for each December.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO