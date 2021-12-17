ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Car Driving Gov. Chris Sununu Involved In Crash In Concord, NH

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — A car driving New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was involved in a crash in Concord, New Hampshire Friday. It happened on South Street at the intersection of Thorndike Street around 8 a.m..

No injuries were reported.

According to police, a Chevy Malibu, driven by 79-year-old Theodore Holley, pulled out of Thorndike Street and onto South Street in front of the governor’s car, causing the crash.

An on-duty State Police Sergeant was taking Sununu to the State House at the time.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Lt. Daniel Baldassarre at 603-223-8769 or email him at Daniel.W.Baldassarre@dos.nh.gov .

