Man stops wife from driving drunk, gets charged when she dies walking home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-girl from Brooklyn Park who was involved in a car crash in Wisconsin Thursday. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says they took a missing person report on Jymirah Jacqueline Chatman, 16, around 6:20 a.m. on Monday. Police say Chatman was last seen at her home Sunday around 11 p.m. and left a note saying she was leaving, but would return. (credit: Brooklyn Park Police) Brooklyn Park investigators determined Thursday that around 4 a.m. on Monday, Chatman was involved in a single-car crash on Interstate 94 near Mauston, Wisconsin. Investigators say Chatman was a passenger in a blue 2002 Toyota Camry that was driven by Jorj Michael Austin, 32, of Detroit, Michigan. Chatman was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shoes, a black coat with pink fur and a black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO