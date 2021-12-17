ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man stops wife from driving drunk, gets charged when she dies walking home

By Sarah Whites-Koditschek
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Todd walked into Friends Steakhouse in Clanton where his band was playing the final set one summer night three years ago. Tonya Anderson, his wife, stood outside in the parking lot, drunk, demanding to drive herself home. Todd told her she could not drive, and he would take her shortly...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
theperrynews.com

Jefferson man charged with drunk driving in Tuesday crash

A Jefferson man was charged with drunk driving Tuesday after rear-ending a vehicle on Iowa Highway 141 west of Perry. Richard Donny Webb, 44, of 1516 Hawthorne Lane, Jefferson, was charged with second-offense OWI and issued a citation for failure to stop in assured clear distance. The incident occurred about...
JEFFERSON, IA
New Haven Register

West Haven man gets sentenced for fatal drunk driving crash

MILFORD — A 20-year-old man behind bars since last June on charges he drove drunk and killed a West Haven man has been sentenced to serve 54 months in prison after taking a plea deal in the case. Manuel Martinez, also of West Haven, had faced between three and...
MILFORD, CT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Mapleton Fire Chief facing drunk driving charge after crash

(Fargo, ND) -- Mapleton's Fire Chief is accused of drunk driving after a crash in West Fargo. Court documents show Kayla Cross was cited early on the morning of November 13th by a West Fargo police officer after being involved in a crash. Details of the crash haven't been released.
MAPLETON, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hicks
ktxs.com

Man gets prison time for 18th drunk driving conviction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – A man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his 18th drunk driving conviction. Wallace Bowers, 74, had a valid driver’s license when he was arrested Jan. 8 after crashing into a power pole on the city’s east side. He pleaded no contest Friday to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, 10th or more offense. Two other counts were dismissed.
GREEN BAY, WI
Laramie Live

Laramie Police Aiding in National Effort to Stop Drunk Driving

This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with the Laramie Police Department to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving. The Laramie Police Department announced this on their Facebook. NHTSA and the Laramie Police Department want all drivers...
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Friends Steakhouse#Dodge
WGN News

Joliet man charged in drunk driving hit-and-run crash that injured 10-year-old son

JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A 29-year-old Joliet man is in custody after allegedly driving under the influence Saturday, yielding a four-vehicle crash and later fleeing the scene before authorities arrived. Police say Christopher Hernandez rear-ended a vehicle just after 5 p.m. while driving westbound on Plainfield Road at Hennepin Drive. Authorities said the collision caused […]
JOLIET, IL
local21news.com

UPDATE| Police release identity of man found dead in Walmart parking lot

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead in his car in the East York Walmart parking lot. Officials say 55-year-old Frank Nispel is believed to have been living out of his vehicle and the car was noted to have possibly been parked at the shopping center for a few days.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Police: Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Involved In Wisconsin Car Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-girl from Brooklyn Park who was involved in a car crash in Wisconsin Thursday. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says they took a missing person report on Jymirah Jacqueline Chatman, 16, around 6:20 a.m. on Monday. Police say Chatman was last seen at her home Sunday around 11 p.m. and left a note saying she was leaving, but would return. (credit: Brooklyn Park Police) Brooklyn Park investigators determined Thursday that around 4 a.m. on Monday, Chatman was involved in a single-car crash on Interstate 94 near Mauston, Wisconsin. Investigators say Chatman was a passenger in a blue 2002 Toyota Camry that was driven by Jorj Michael Austin, 32, of Detroit, Michigan. Chatman was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shoes, a black coat with pink fur and a black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis COVID, Weather Prompts Delta To Cancel Nearly 100 Christmas Eve Flights Burglar Targeting Christmas Presents Shoots Blaine Homeowners While Fleeing
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc25news.com

AG: Livingston County Undersheriff charged for driving drunk

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced charges against the Livingston County Undersheriff. Livingston County Undersheriff Jeffrey Warder was arrested Oct. 26 after a Michigan State Police trooper pulled him over. Warder consented to a blood alcohol test and the alcohol content reflected .133, which is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Us Weekly

‘Walking Dead’ Star Alicia Witt’s Parents Found Dead After Welfare Check: ‘Surreal’ Tragedy

A staggering loss. Actress Alicia Witt announced that her parents were found dead unexpectedly after a relative performed a welfare check on them at their home. “I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” the Walking Dead alum, 46, said in a statement released on Tuesday, December 21. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”
WORCESTER, MA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy