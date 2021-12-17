ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, jailed for former friend's murder

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old convicted of murdering a former friend has been jailed for at least 18 years. Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, Birmingham, on 7 March and died at the scene. Cameron Cheshire,...

www.bbc.com

niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

WATCH: Killer caught on CCTV laughing with friend before stabbing him

A killer and the friend he murdered were captured on film laughing together shortly before he stabbed him to death with a large 'Rambo'-style knife. Sean Bulle was arrested in Shrewsbury two days after he stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, outside a flat when he became irritated with him following a drug deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder: Father Jordan Hobson 'will never recover'

The father of Star Hobson has said he will never recover from the murder of his "precious daughter". Jordan Hobson was one of five people to make a referral to social services before the 16-month-old's death from "catastrophic" injuries in 2020. Mr Hobson split from Star's mother Frankie Smith before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ava White: Police release image of van after girl stabbed to death

A van driver near the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old girl may have witnessed something "vital", police said. Ava White was out with friends in Liverpool when she was attacked on Thursday and died shortly afterwards. The occupants of a silver Enterprise van spotted in the vicinity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two women arrested after newborn baby found dead in Doncaster

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster. Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sasha Johnson shooting: Four men deny conspiracy to murder

Four men have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder after a black equal rights activist was shot in the head in south London. Sasha Johnson, 27, was injured at a house party in Peckham on 23 May. Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Bromley, Devonte Brown, 19, of Peckham, Troy Reid,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Burnley brothers jailed after student, 19, shot in face

Two brothers involved in the "cowardly" shooting of an innocent 19-year-old student in Lancashire have been jailed. The victim, who has not been named, was shot in the face after a group of other youths had a row with one of the brothers in a Brierfield supermarket. Lee Barnett, 37,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed

A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed. Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November. He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gary Walker: Ex-police officer's 2004 murder conviction overturned

A former police officer who spent 17 years in prison for the 2003 killing of his pregnant partner has had his case thrown out during a retrial. Gary Walker, now 57, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 for murdering Audra Bancroft in Burton-upon-Trent. Following a review of his case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of ‘brave and beautiful’ Maisie jailed

The father of a “brave and beautiful” girl, who died nearly 14 years after being thrown into a cot as a baby, has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.Dean Smith 46, inflicted horrific head injuries to four-week-old Maisie Newell on August 26 2000, from which she never recovered.Maisie, who was adopted by another family, was left severely disabled and died on June 28 2014, just before her 14th birthday.Smith had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and was acquitted of her murder following a trial at the Old Bailey in September.On Wednesday, Maisie’s adopted parents watched by video link as Smith was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Charley Gadd: Parents' desperate plea to find missing student

The family of a student who has gone missing after a night out have said they are "extremely worried" about him. Charley Gadd, 20, was last seen on CCTV outside the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester at about 01:15 GMT on Saturday after he ran away from his family, Greater Manchester Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man remanded in custody charged with woman’s murder

A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a woman in north Belfast at the weekend.Taylor McIlvenna has been charged with the murder of Caoimhe Morgan, as well as damaging windows and a car belonging to other individuals.The 30-year-old mother-of-four was found dead in her home in the Harcourt Drive area on Saturday.Appearing before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning, McIlvenna, of Greyabbey Road, Ballywalter, Co Down, replied yes when asked if he understood the charges.A detective sergeant said she believes she can connect the accused to the charges.No application for bail was made.McIlveena was remanded in custody and is next due to appear before the court on January 19. Read More Abramovich given apology over defamatory claims Putin ordered him to buy ChelseaTwo Covid antiviral treatments to be rolled out in JanuaryMillions more antivirals secured to help fight Omicron
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jordan Monaghan: Man jailed for murdering his children and partner

A murderer who smothered his own baby daughter and his toddler son before going on to poison a new partner has been jailed for a minimum of 40 years. Jordan Monaghan killed 24-day-old Ruby at their Blackburn home in January 2013. Eight months later, he smothered 21-month-old Logan at a swimming pool.
PUBLIC SAFETY

