Lady Gaga may be receiving rave reviews for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, but the high praise seems to have come at a cost. According to a new interview with Variety, the 35-year-old singer and actress was so committed to her role of the Black Widow, it actually started to affect her mental health – so much so, she had to seek the help of a psychiatric nurse, who she even brought onto the movie’s set! Wow!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO