ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Faith: Be on the lookout for someone your hands can bless

By Catherine Galasso-Vigorito
Mercury
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was Thanksgiving week at a local elementary school, and a kindergarten teacher asked her students to draw a picture of something for which they were thankful. Always spreading cheer, the teacher was going to display the sketches on her board in the school’s hallway for others to...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter's flapping hands

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter’s flapping,. My kids have waited all year to sit on your coveted lap. Excitement was bursting through their bodies. Which is why when my daughter took a seat beside you, her hands began to flap and flutter with joy. This...
KIDS
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mother Teresa
Person
John Bunyan
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
windsorweekly.com

The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bless#Faith#Thanksgiving
The Conversation U.S.

What partnership looks like in Mormon marriages is shifting – slowly

Discussions about women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the LDS church or Mormon church, often revolve around one question: Will they ever be ordained? Latter-day Saint women may serve as leaders of women’s or children’s organizations, but power in the church remains firmly in the hands of men. In my research on Mormonism and gender, however, I’ve studied how women’s status and leadership have noticeably increased within Latter-day Saint families since the 1980s. This change is significant, given the importance of the family in the church’s teachings. Latter-day Saints believe that families continue to be...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kirsty Kendall

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Vox

Why the pope dresses like that

The pope is one of the most recognizable figures in the world, in large part because of the clothes he wears: all-white robes, ornate ponchos, various hats. But not all popes dress alike; there is a certain amount of personal choice involved. In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI was named “Accessorizer of the Year” by Esquire magazine for his signature red leather loafers. And Pope John Paul II wore a dark burgundy pair.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

How can someone be a Christian and deny history?

Q: The war on Christmas is a real thing and it is hard to understand in America, a nation that once respected the message of this holiday. I am a music teacher and was teaching my students about the classic Handel’s Messiah. A few kids were offended and I have been forbidden by the principal, who claims to be a Christian, to teach anything having to do with Jesus, yet He is the reason for the season. How can she be a Christian and deny history? – D.T.
RELIGION
People

Ludacris Hands Out Gift Cards to People Experiencing Homelessness: 'I Refuse to Not Believe in Hope'

Ludacris, 44, embraced the holiday spirit early this year by offering gift cards to people experiencing homelessness, he shared in an Instagram video. In the clip, the rapper and actor — undercover in sunglasses, a mask and a hooded sweatshirt — approached a person sitting in a motorized wheelchair, and told them to go "grab some food" with a $50 gift card.
HOMELESS
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Michael C. Carson: Use your blessings to bless others

When was the last time you told someone, "thank you"?. Someone did something for you that "blew your mind!" It left you speechless. Someone "spoke a word on your behalf." Someone did something for you, and in some cases, you will never know who did it. It’s strange how beneficence...
RELIGION
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Family Finds Someone In A Taped-Up Box | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Family opens an abandoned, taped-up box and finds a cat inside — watch what happens when they introduce her to their dogs 💜. To keep up with Pheonix, follow along on TikTok https://bit.ly/pheonixTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy