ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Rivian: Long-Term Gain Over Short-Term Pain

By Victor Dergunov
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rivian's stock got hammered after its first earnings announcement, erasing approximately $10 billion in market cap. Rivian (RIVN) stock got hammered after hours Thursday after releasing its first public earnings report. Shares continued their slide by around 10% in pre-market Friday, erasing roughly $10 billion in value from the company's market...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Palantir Stock: Weak Recent Performance Is Not A Reflection Of The Underlying Company

PLTR's stock price has been butchered after reaching highs early this year. Palantir's (PLTR) stock price has been butchered after reaching highs early this year:. Over the course of its nearly 16 months of public trading life, PLTR has developed a legion of fans with a cult-like devotion to the company. Simply look at how much attention is given to the stock on YouTube and Seeking Alpha to see evidence of this. Management has also stated several times in earnings calls and interviews how much they appreciate having such a broad investor base, particularly the retail investors that have bought their stock. They also cite it as a competitive advantage as some of their retail investors have actually advocated for PLTR at their places of employment, helping the company to earn new business as a result.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

iSpecimen slumps extending recent slide to over a third

After adding more than a third of value on Tuesday, micro-cap stock iSpecimen (ISPC -17.5%) has lost sharply on below-average value. More than ~2.8M company shares have traded so far, compared to the 65-day average of ~5.3M. Despite a loss of more than a third since reaching a peak late...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Seeking Alpha

3 Oversold High-Growth Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily On This Drop

Growth stocks are plunging recently as they're coming down from their unsustainably high valuations. Growth stocks continue their recent downturn in December. Especially mid-cap growth stocks are facing another tough month, with many losses extending in the double-digit percentages over the past two weeks. This should not surprise you if...
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin's Long-Term Holder To Short-Term Holder Cost Basis Ratio

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. We have mentioned the cost basis ratio of bitcoin's long-term holders (LTH) and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Average Selling Price#Gm#Ipo#Vehicles#Rivn#Ev
InvestorPlace

3 Short-Term Trades for Volatility

This is the most volatile the stock market has been all year. If so, our technical experts have a few ideas for you below. Today, we’re turning to John Jagerson and Wade Hansen, editors of Strategic Trader. What you might not know is John and Wade also pen a free newsletter called Trading Opportunities. In this Sunday Digest, we’re featuring their issue from last week.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

SLV: Short-Term Weakness A Long-Term Opportunity

Despite the highly positive fundamental backdrop, silver prices are once again under pressure, with the iShares Silver Trust ETF testing the USD20 area. Despite the highly positive fundamental backdrop, silver prices are once again under pressure, with the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) testing the USD20 area. A hold above the September low of USD19.83 in the SLV would keep the bull market in place since March 2020 alive. In contrast, a close below here would be highly bearish technical signal and suggest a move to the breakaway gap left in July 2020 around the USD18.50 area. If such a move were to occur, it would likely be driven by declining industrial demand for the metal amid weakening global economic growth. In my view, any such weakness would further improve the long-term outlook as it would raise the prospect of more monetary easing and lift monetary demand for the metal and the SLV.
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

A New Short-Term Uptrend Began This Week

A new short-term uptrend began on Tuesday, Dec. 6. And on Friday, there was a white candle for the PMO index, which helps confirm the new uptrend. The major indexes look good, but I'm questioning the health of the uptrend.
MARKETS
thebalance.com

What Is a Long-Term Capital Gain or Loss?

A long-term capital gain or loss may occur when you sell an asset, such as stock, more than one year after purchase and at a price that is different from the price you purchased it for. Learn more about how long-term capital gains or losses can help you save money...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Investor's Business Daily

Dividend Stocks: Leading REIT Stock National Storage Unlocks Breakout

As REIT stocks like Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR) hit new highs, industry peer National Storage Affiliates (NSA) has unlocked a renewed breakout. In addition to hailing from a highly ranked industry group, these real estate investment trusts have also secured space among the best dividend stocks to buy and watch. …
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Finch Therapeutics up 10% following large insider buy

Shares of Finch Therapeutics (FNCH +10.1%) are on the rise today after a director of the company and venture capital investor bought additional shares. Nicolas Haft, managing director of OMX Ventures, bought 63,850 shares at $10.18 on Dec. 20 according to an SEC filing. Following the transaction, Haft, on behalf...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Enbridge: An Interesting Investment During The Dip

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is a more than $75 billion Canadian oil company with a more than 7% dividend yield that's dropped more than 13% from its 52-week high. The company is focused on developing its existing assets and building up a new renewable energy portfolio. The company's unique portfolio will enable substantial shareholder rewards.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Wytec International Aims For $20 Million U.S. IPO

Wytec International has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ. Wytec International (WYTC) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides 5G small cell and LTE technology telephone and...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Medtronic Is The Prescription For Easing Your Portfolio Fears

MDT is an Irish company for tax purposes (15% dividend tax withholding if you don't file with your broker). This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei. After a few scary days of Omicron headlines, including the CDC reporting that 73% of all US cases are from the new more infectious variant, the market has dipped ever so slightly.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy