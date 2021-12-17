ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Showers Possible this Weekend

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ve5MP_0dPgzuzG00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with a few short-lived showers possible.

Scattered showers will be possible Saturday, with a slightly better chance in the afternoon and early evening. Rain will become likely Sunday morning as a seasonally strong cold front moves through the region. Skies will clear Sunday afternoon, with blustery conditions developing in the area.

Next week will be dry and cool, with below-freezing nights, and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winter officially begins at 10:59 AM Tuesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Interactive Tropical Tracker

WTVR
CBS 6 is The Weather Authority

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy