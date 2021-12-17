Showers Possible this Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with a few short-lived showers possible.

Scattered showers will be possible Saturday, with a slightly better chance in the afternoon and early evening. Rain will become likely Sunday morning as a seasonally strong cold front moves through the region. Skies will clear Sunday afternoon, with blustery conditions developing in the area.

Next week will be dry and cool, with below-freezing nights, and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winter officially begins at 10:59 AM Tuesday.

