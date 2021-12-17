ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to pre-order the new PS5 dualsense controller colours

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzoUA_0dPgzsDo00

Sony is about to inject some colour into your gaming setup, thanks to three new models of the PS5 dualsense controller.

The bold new colours include starlight blue, nova pink and galactic purple. These will join the black, white and red gamepads already available, and carry the regular dualsense retail price.

Although it doesn’t look that different to previous generations of PlayStation controllers, the dualsense gamepad is arguably one of the PS5’s greatest features. Precise haptic feedback technology helps players feel the game, and powered triggers even fight against your fingers. All-in-all, the dualsense is a pretty smart gamepad, with features that arch rival, the Xbox series X , misses out on.

The new gamepads will be available from early-2022 in the UK, US and 21 other countries, and will come to more territories later in the year, Sony says. A set of new colourful face plates, designed to replace the white cover of the PS5, are also on their way, with matching nova pink, starlight blue and galactic purple versions launching in the first half of 2022. Sony isn’t being any more specific than that for now.

The PS5 itself is still tricky to buy, but stock has started to appear on retailers’s websites more regularly in recent weeks, and you can even pick up a console on the local high street if you’re particularly lucky. For all of the latest news on PS5 restocks across the UK, check out our live blog .

Read more:

If you already have a PS5, then you might want to read our round-up of our favourite PS5 accessories for your new console. This list includes everything from Sony’s media remote to the Nacon revolution unlimited pro controller.

To find out how to pre-order the new starlight blue, nova pink and galactic purple dualsese controllers, where to buy them and how much they cost, keep on reading.

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense starlight blue controller: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk – preorder for 14 January 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bEXI_0dPgzsDo00

Bright, isn’t it? This is the upcoming starlight blue dualsense controller, and you’re almost guaranteed to never lose it under the sofa with a colourway like that. Just like all other Sony dualsense controllers, this one features clever haptic feedback technology, adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone and headphone jack. Charging is via a USB-C port on the back of the gamepad, and Bluetooth 5.1 is used to connect wirelessly to your PS5. Remember, these controllers are not compatible with the older PS4 console.

Pre-order now

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense nova pink controller: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk – preorder for 14 January 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHxEM_0dPgzsDo00

As the blue controller above, this is a PS5 gamepad you are unlikely to misplace in a hurry. Bright and bold, the colour scheme is nova pink and black, with blue detailing around the touchpad. This works just like every other model of dualsense controller, just with the added bonus of being really, really bright.

Pre-order now

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense galactic purple controller: £64.99, Direct.playstation.com – preorder for 14 January 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QS6U7_0dPgzsDo00

The third new colour of dualsense controller is called galactic purple. It’s not as retina-searingly bright as the other two, but still a bold new colour and, again, paired with black. This controller works just like all other dualsense gamepads, so is packed full of next-generation gaming tech, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Unlike the previous two, this one isn’t available to pre-order from Amazon, but can still be pre-ordered from Sony itself via the PS Direct website.

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense controller: £63.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dRBv_0dPgzsDo00

The three new colours join the white dualsense controller which has been available since the PS5 first launched, and happens to be our favourite PS5 accessory.

In our round-up of the best PS5 accessories , our reviewer said that the controller “has a comfortable ergonomic fit that moulds around your hands nicely, no matter what sized hands you have, and its buttons feel sleek and high-end”.

On top of that, the dualsense controller also has some nifty features such as haptic feedback, which our reviewer says is “a form of far superior vibration”, and a “set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers”.

It’s also fractionally cheaper than the new colours, but that is to be expected from a controller that will have been out for longer.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on consoles and other tech offers, try the links below:

Struggling to get hold of Sony’s new console? Check out our PS5 stock tracking page , which we update throughout the day

Comments / 0

Related
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: Sony is giving Christmas shoppers another chance to buy a PlayStation 5 today

Update 2: All PS5 stock has now sold out. It sold out ridiculously fast once again, maybe lasting just over 30 minutes with disc-only consoles available. It's not all bad news, though. BT has put up various bundles of PS5 stock for anyone that's a customer, while we're also expecting EE to follow in the coming days. To keep up with all of this, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Controller#Sony Playstation#Colours#Pre Order#The Dualsense Gamepad#Dualsese
Business Insider

Can you use a PS4 controller on a PS5? Yes, here's how

To use your PS4 controller on a PS5, connect it to the PS5 with a USB cable and press the PlayStation button on the controller to pair it. The DualShock 4 or a supported third-party PS4 controller can be connected to work with a PS5 console. You can't use a...
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

PS5 Restock: Consoles Confirmed at Walmart for Everyone Today

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the latest Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before the thing was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Sony unveils new PlayStation 5 console covers and DualSense colours

Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will be getting new console covers and DualSense colours next year. Today (December 13) the company unveiled several new PS5 console plates and DualSense controller variants that will be available for players to buy soon. The newest colours include Nova Pink, Starlight Blue,...
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Galaxy-Inspired PS5 Console Covers, DualSense Controllers Revealed

Sony revealed some long awaited new color options for PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers on the same day they revealed multi-colored console covers. You can buy both the covers and controllers in nova pink, starlight blue, and galactic purple in addition to the simple and clean midnight black and cosmic red options.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Gadgeteer

Explore vibrant colors with PS5’s new console covers and controllers

NEWS – If you were lucky enough to score a PS5 this Christmas but aren’t happy with the basic color scheme, you will soon be able to customize it. Sony recently unveiled five new console covers for their PS5 consoles. The covers come in five vibrant new colors, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink. According to their website, the process is as simple as popping off the existing cover and snapping the new one into place. The covers will be available for both the disc and digital versions of the PS5. The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red covers are currently available for pre-order on the PlayStation website for $54.99. The expected free delivery launch date is Jan 21, 2022. The other colors are listed as coming soon.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Official PS5 Console Covers Launching January 2022 With Matching DualSense Colours

The day PS5 owners have been waiting for is finally here, no, it is not more stock of PlayStation’s latest consoles, but the official arrival of new console covers. Following the launch of the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense colours, Sony is adding the likes of Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple to the family, this time with matching PS5 covers.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

New Horizon Forbidden West Physical Pre-Order Bonuses for Select Markets Revealed

For those sure that they’re picking up Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West, and want to own the physical version, Sony has today announced new Horizon Fobidden West phyiscal pre-order bonuses for those in South East Asia! While the physical version of Horizon Forbidden West is very well available to pre-order in much of the world, for those living in South Eastern Asian countries, such as Singapore and the Philippines, you’ll be glad to know that PlayStation is opening up pre-orders this week, on December 14 with retailers offering some additional bonuses for pre-ordering.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5: Sony finally lets people change colour of their PlayStation 5 with new faceplates

Sony will finally let people change the colour of their PlayStation with new faceplates.The new cases come in a range of options: black, purple, red, blue and pink.It means that the existing off white outsides of the PlayStation 5 can simply be popped off and have the new one put in its place, Sony said.The PS5 will still continue to sell in its existing white colour, Sony said, if it can be found at all. As such, customers must first by the console and then swap its faceplate.Each of the different faceplates also has matching wireless controllers, and the...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Sony officially announce PS5 custom faceplates and DualSense colours

The new faceplates come in five different colours: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. Sony say these will launch globally sometime in January 2022 at participating retailers. As expected, the new console covers will be available for both versions of PlayStation 5 - Digital and...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: New DualSense wireless controller colors arrive next month, followed by new PS5 console covers

Today we are pleased to reveal the newest colors to join the PS5 family of color accessory offerings: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. Adding to the previously released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense wireless controller colors, the latest galaxy-inspired colors will launch globally starting in January 2022 at participating retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Official PlayStation 5 Coloured Faceplates and Controllers are on the Way

After waving an angry legal fist at third party cover makers, Sony has unveiled its own line of PlayStation 5 covers. These covers, or faceplates if you prefer can be swapped out with your console’s existing one, to give them a new look. On top of that, Sony is also releasing a range of matching joypads. The colours are as follows:
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PS5 console and DualSense color variants are coming in January

Sony has officially revealed new PS5 and DualSense color variants, meaning players will finally be able to tailor the aesthetic of their hardware to suit their own personal preferences. Controllers in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple are expected to hit store shelves in January 2022, adding to the Original White, Cosmic Red, and Midnight Black versions that are already available.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

New Sony PS5 colours are not what we were expecting

If you've been living under a rock for the past year, you might've missed the scrutiny Sony came under for the controversial white PlayStation 5 design. But now it seems Sony is attempting to right its wrongs with brand new coloured PS5 covers – but we aren't convinced that they're much of an improvement.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: Very unexpectedly goes live – pre-order a console now

Update: Very PS5 stock has finally run out after nearly 8 hours of being live. Head on over to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker to find out details about any ongoing or upcoming restocks. Original Story: Very has unexpectedly gone live with PS5 stock this morning. Make your way...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

394K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy