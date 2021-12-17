How to pre-order the new PS5 dualsense controller colours

Sony is about to inject some colour into your gaming setup, thanks to three new models of the PS5 dualsense controller.

The bold new colours include starlight blue, nova pink and galactic purple. These will join the black, white and red gamepads already available, and carry the regular dualsense retail price.

Although it doesn’t look that different to previous generations of PlayStation controllers, the dualsense gamepad is arguably one of the PS5’s greatest features. Precise haptic feedback technology helps players feel the game, and powered triggers even fight against your fingers. All-in-all, the dualsense is a pretty smart gamepad, with features that arch rival, the Xbox series X , misses out on.

The new gamepads will be available from early-2022 in the UK, US and 21 other countries, and will come to more territories later in the year, Sony says. A set of new colourful face plates, designed to replace the white cover of the PS5, are also on their way, with matching nova pink, starlight blue and galactic purple versions launching in the first half of 2022. Sony isn’t being any more specific than that for now.

The PS5 itself is still tricky to buy, but stock has started to appear on retailers’s websites more regularly in recent weeks, and you can even pick up a console on the local high street if you’re particularly lucky. For all of the latest news on PS5 restocks across the UK, check out our live blog .

If you already have a PS5, then you might want to read our round-up of our favourite PS5 accessories for your new console. This list includes everything from Sony’s media remote to the Nacon revolution unlimited pro controller.

To find out how to pre-order the new starlight blue, nova pink and galactic purple dualsese controllers, where to buy them and how much they cost, keep on reading.

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense starlight blue controller: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk – preorder for 14 January 2022

Bright, isn’t it? This is the upcoming starlight blue dualsense controller, and you’re almost guaranteed to never lose it under the sofa with a colourway like that. Just like all other Sony dualsense controllers, this one features clever haptic feedback technology, adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone and headphone jack. Charging is via a USB-C port on the back of the gamepad, and Bluetooth 5.1 is used to connect wirelessly to your PS5. Remember, these controllers are not compatible with the older PS4 console.

Pre-order now

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense nova pink controller: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk – preorder for 14 January 2022

As the blue controller above, this is a PS5 gamepad you are unlikely to misplace in a hurry. Bright and bold, the colour scheme is nova pink and black, with blue detailing around the touchpad. This works just like every other model of dualsense controller, just with the added bonus of being really, really bright.

Pre-order now

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense galactic purple controller: £64.99, Direct.playstation.com – preorder for 14 January 2022

The third new colour of dualsense controller is called galactic purple. It’s not as retina-searingly bright as the other two, but still a bold new colour and, again, paired with black. This controller works just like all other dualsense gamepads, so is packed full of next-generation gaming tech, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Unlike the previous two, this one isn’t available to pre-order from Amazon, but can still be pre-ordered from Sony itself via the PS Direct website.

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense controller: £63.99, Amazon.co.uk

The three new colours join the white dualsense controller which has been available since the PS5 first launched, and happens to be our favourite PS5 accessory.

In our round-up of the best PS5 accessories , our reviewer said that the controller “has a comfortable ergonomic fit that moulds around your hands nicely, no matter what sized hands you have, and its buttons feel sleek and high-end”.

On top of that, the dualsense controller also has some nifty features such as haptic feedback, which our reviewer says is “a form of far superior vibration”, and a “set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers”.

It’s also fractionally cheaper than the new colours, but that is to be expected from a controller that will have been out for longer.

