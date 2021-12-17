ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

10-year Treasury yield falls to lowest in two weeks, flattening the curve, even as Fed official sees need to quickly raise interest rates next year

By Vivien Lou Chen, William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dPgzkPE00
By Marketwatch
BOND REPORT

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to its lowest level in two weeks on Friday, flattening the curve as the two-year rate rose but still booked its biggest weekly drop in more than a month, following a busy period for major central banks.

The widely followed spread between 2- and 10-year yields narrowed toward the lowest level this year, as a week packed with moves by major central banks drew to a close. The 2s-10s spread shrank to 75.8 basis points and the gap between the 5- and 30-year rates narrowed to 63.8 basis points, according to Tradeweb data.

What are yields doing?
  • The 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) yield fell 2.1 basis points to 1.401%, down from 1.422% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. Yields and debt prices move opposite each other. The yield reached its lowest level since Dec. 3 on Friday and fell 8.6 basis points this week, based on 3 p.m. levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
  • The 2-year Treasury yield (BX:TMUBMUSD02Y) rose 2.1 basis points to 0.640%, up from 0.619% Thursday afternoon. It still fell 2 basis points this week, the largest one-week decline since the period that ended Nov. 5.
  • The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond (BX:TMUBMUSD30Y) fell 4.4 basis points to 1.816%, down from 1.86%. The yield fell 6.7 basis points this week, and is down six of the past eight weeks.
What’s driving the market?

Friday’s bond-market moves were likely the result of some combination of year-end fund rebalancing needs, illiquidity around the holidays, and worries that central banks may be tightening monetary policy into a weaker global economic environment. Those concerns are enhanced by uncertainty over the economic implications of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams told CNBC that the decline in yields at the long end appeared to be driven largely by COVID-related news. Williams also said he’s confident the central bank can stabilize inflation without a recession.

Fed officials are planning to end bond purchases by March, much faster than previously expected, and have penciled in three rate increases for 2022.

In a speech Friday afternoon, Fed Gov. Christopher Waller said the central bank should quickly start to raise its benchmark interest-rate target next year given “alarmingly high” inflation readings. “I believe an increase in the target range for the federal funds rate will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end,” Waller said in remarks to the Forecasters Club of New York.

Overseas, the Bank of Japan said on Friday that it would begin unwinding some of the emergency stimulus measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in April. But the bank stuck with its ultra-easy stance on monetary policy, by maintaining its targets for short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and the 10-year Japanese government bond yield at around zero.

Sign up for our Market Watch Newsletters here .

On Thursday, the Bank of England surprised markets by lifting its key benchmark by 15 basis points to 0.25%, becoming the first major central bank to raise interest rates. The European Central Bank, meanwhile, affirmed it would end its emergency program of asset purchases in March, while temporarily boosting the size of a longer-running asset-buying program beginning in the second quarter of next year.

Read: ECB to end emergency pandemic asset buys in March, while Bank of England delivers ‘Super Thursday’ surprise

What are analysts saying?

“If the bond market is telling me anything, it’s two things: that investors don’t buy into the inflation story and they think Fed rate hikes will slow growth,” said Dan Eye, head of asset allocation and equity research at Fort Pitt Capital Group. “The bond market is willing to look through the inflation numbers we are seeing now and into the future — and it is expecting a dramatic decline at some point. I don’t know how else to expain 1.4% on the 10-year.

“The flattening curve is also telling us this interest-rate hike cycle is going to be pretty shallow,” Eye said via phone.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit a nearly four-decade high

New York (CNN Business) — Prices remain high in America, and inflation shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. A key measure of US inflation rose 5.7% in the 12 months ended in November, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. It was the fastest increase in the consumer spending price index since July 1982.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Inflation#Short Term Interest Rates#Tradeweb Data#Dow Jones Market Data#Omicron#Federal Reserve Bank#Cnbc
AFP

US spending rises more slowly in November, inflation highest since 1982

American consumers ramped up spending in November but at a slower pace than the prior month, while prices continued to march upward, posting the biggest gain since 1982, according to government data released Thursday. The PCE price index picked up speed again last month, jumping 5.7 percent compared to November 2020, the biggest increase in nearly four decades, with energy prices surging 34 percent, according to the report.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Rate Hikes Won’t Crash Strong U.S. Economy

If the Fed normalizes its balance sheet and markets freak out, it will be a bridge too far. But interest rate hikes won’t crash a strong US economy. With Fed officials increasingly hawked up, the narrative shifted from a tapering of asset purchases to potential interest rate hikes. And now, with whispers of the Fed plotting to normalize its balance sheet, questions have arisen over the potential impact on the PMs.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Larry Summers warns of looming recession over surging inflation

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on Thursday warned the U.S. economy could slide into a recession as the Federal Reserve takes what he described as long-delayed action to cool the hottest inflation in nearly four decades. Summers, during an interview on a Bloomberg Economics podcast, said the U.S. central bank...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
investing.com

Treasury Yields Stubbornly Low Despite Year-End Volatility; Uncertainty Reigns

Inflation is rising, the Federal Reserve is reacting slowly , and yields on the 10-year Treasury remain stubbornly low, fluctuating gently below 1.5%. Analysts are starting to suggest that neither the Fed nor the government are planning to do anything about inflation even as they pay lip service to fighting it. Rather, the plan is to melt down the massive US debt with inflation to make it more manageable.
BUSINESS
Money

Daily Mortgage Rates Jump Back Over 3.6% | December 22, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has jumped to 3.616% today, after increasing 0.047 percentage points. Most other loan types are also seeing rates rise. That includes the average rate on a 30-year refinance, which is up to 3.792%. Even with higher rates, well-qualified borrowers can still lock...
REAL ESTATE
etftrends.com

What’s Causing the Yield Curve to Flatten?

Confluence Investment Management offers various asset allocation products which are managed using “top down,” or macro, analysis. We publish asset allocation thoughts on a weekly basis in this report, updating the report every Friday, along with an accompanying podcast. A note to readers: The Asset Allocation Weekly will...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yields At Crossroads

Consider This CEF With High Yields By Brett Owens - Dec 22, 2021. “Junk” bonds have never paid so little. Which makes them pointless. We’re here for the yields, not the credit quality! Fortunately we can improve our dividends... 10-Year Treasury Will Stay In Trading Range Near Term...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gold settles lower Tuesday as yields and stocks rise, bullion slides further below $1,800

Gold futures finished lower Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain, to book a second straight decline, as stocks that took a beating on Monday were staging a rebound, highlighting some return in risk appetite on Wall Street after an omicron-sparked selloff. Treasury yields also popped higher, creating a headwind for bullion buying in the near-term. Treasury yields were rising, with the 10-year Treasury note.
MARKETS
CNBC

Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves, Aussie outperforms

The euro, Australian dollar and other currencies recovered against the U.S. dollar as traders turned more positive about the economic outlook on Wednesday, even as Omicron cases rocketed and investors braced for more volatility. Risk appetite has improved since Monday, when markets were rattled by government restrictions relating to the...
CURRENCIES
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields rise amid worsening omicron news

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday amid deepening concern around omicron lockdowns and a blow to President Joe Biden administration's spending bill that dented some U.S. economic growth forecasts. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 1.484% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

59K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy