Cleveland, IL

Want to celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday? Check out this limited-time movie event

By Jordan Unger, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) – Betty White is getting ready for her 100th birthday in January and fans will have the chance to celebrate with a limited-time movie event.

The former “Golden Girls” star is inviting fans to see “Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration” at almost 900 theaters across the country on her birthday, Jan. 17.

Showings will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

The special celebration takes a glimpse into the life of one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses, including looks behind-the-scenes on set, at home, and as she lends her voice as an advocate for animals. It will also feature some of White’s moments from “The Golden Girls,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Expect to see guest appearances from Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno and many more.

Tickets can be purchased online at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Ahead of White’s birthday, one company recently offered to pay someone $1,000 to binge watch some of the actress’s best work.

