Carla R. Johnson Henry is a 51-year-old mother of four and resident of Prince George's County, Maryland. Since falling ill with COVID-19 in May of 2020, the former house manager of a residential facility has been unable to work due to her ongoing struggles with "long-haul" COVID. The lengthy list of ailments she has experienced for over a year and a half initially kept her from getting the vaccine. She was afraid it might cause additional negative side effects. However, as the cold weather months approach, Johnson Henry has begun to fear for her family, as well as her own health and safety. She and her husband just received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This is her story, as told to PEOPLE.

WEATHER ・ 9 DAYS AGO