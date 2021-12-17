ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indulge in the Magical Weirdness of First Trailer for Big Gold Brick

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, the right combination of cast and footage is enough to break through the ether and make you question “What the hell am I watching?” And this first announcement trailer for upcoming weirdo-comedy Big Gold Brick certainly feels like one of those times. Boasting a strong ensemble cast, a first-time director...

