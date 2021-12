Unit tests are simple scripts that check whether a given unit—class, function, module, etc. is working as expected. They are meant to be simple, to cover the happy path of the code plus a few edge cases. They contribute to the long-term success of a project because of the reasons I discuss below. As your code grows in size and complexity, tests will force you to break it into manageable pieces. Tests will become an additional resource for the next person working the code to figure out what it’s doing.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 4 DAYS AGO