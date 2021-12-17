ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Why You Should Consider Donating Stocks to Charity

By Motley Fool Staff
Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this segment of "Financial Planning Q&A" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 1, Fool contributor Dan Caplinger explains the process of giving stock to a charitable organization. Dan Caplinger: It's something that would be above and beyond what a lot of Fools do near year-end, which is...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Don't Buy a Home Unless You Can Easily Cover These 2 Expenses

Don't end up caught off guard by two up-front fees home buyers must pay. Homeownership comes with many expenses. Up-front closing fees may be required when becoming a homeowner. You'll also need to pay to move into your new home. When you buy a house, you're committing to many ongoing...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Working While on Social Security? 3 Things You Need to Know

Many seniors aim to hold down part-time jobs. It's important to understand the rules on working while collecting Social Security benefits. Many people file for Social Security once they stop working and collecting a paycheck. But you may be interested in working while receiving benefits. Here's what you need to know if you'll be going that route.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Tax Bill#Tax Deductions#Fool
etftrends.com

Why You Should Consider an ETF Targeting Transparent Companies

Exchange traded fund investors should consider the investment case for transparent companies when searching for growth opportunities. In the recent webcast, Invest with Impact: The Importance of Transparency in a Portfolio, Paul A. Pagnato, chairman at Transparency Invest and co-chairman at Cresset, argued that investors should consider an investment approach centered on transparency. For example, the Transparency Index utilizes an exclusionary screening process to remove what the index describes as non-transparent industries. According to a prospectus sheet, the index excludes the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) industries, including alcohol, banking, chemicals, confectionery, fossil fuel transportation, gambling, metals, minerals, natural gas, oil, and tobacco.
STOCKS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Business column: Don’t need your required IRA distribution this year? Consider donating to charity

It’s that time of year again. Temperatures are falling, days are getting shorter, and the holidays are just around the corner. And if you’re 72 or older or recently inherited a traditional IRA, it may be your last chance to take required minimum distributions (RMDs). But what if you don’t need the money? To avoid paying taxes on income you don’t need this year, consider donating your RMD to charity.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
IRS
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's why you should consider travel insurance this holiday season

ATLANTA — The COVID-19 omicron variant has put a kink into holiday travel plans as an increasing number of people look at buying travel insurance. A survey by AAA reveals that one-third of all travelers are more likely to consider travel insurance than they were before the pandemic. Travel...
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

This Giving Season, How Much Can You Donate – and Deduct in Taxes?

In this segment of "Financial Planning Q&A" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 1, Fool contributor Dan Caplinger outlines the 2021 tax rules for making charitable gifts. Dan Caplinger: It's December. That means it's time to think about gifts, and as greedy as I am, usually the gifts I'm talking about on the show are the gifts people are making to others, especially through charitable organizations.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

2 Big Reasons Social Security's Big Raise in 2022 Is Actually Bad for Retirees

Social Security retirees are getting a big raise in 2022. However, this may not keep up with rising costs. The reason for the raise means savings won't go as far. Social Security retirees are getting their biggest raise in two decades in 2022. That's good news, right? Unfortunately, the 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) seniors are getting next year is actually really bad news for two big reasons.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

A Kiplinger – Personal Capital Poll: How Retirement Savers Are Doing

An overwhelming majority of retirement savers believe they are on track to retire comfortably, according to a new national poll conducted by Kiplinger in partnership with money management firm Personal Capital. Some 40% of savers are very confident that they’re on track for a comfortable retirement, and 44% are somewhat confident. The poll, conducted in November, surveyed individuals with at least $50,000 in retirement savings.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy