Why You Should Consider Donating Stocks to Charity

It’s that time of year again. Temperatures are falling, days are getting shorter, and the holidays are just around the corner. And if you’re 72 or older or recently inherited a traditional IRA, it may be your last chance to take required minimum distributions (RMDs). But what if you don’t need the money? To avoid paying taxes on income you don’t need this year, consider donating your RMD to charity.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 DAYS AGO