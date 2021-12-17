ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Meryl Streep became the U.S. president in Don't Look Up

By Clark Collis
Cover picture for the articleThe Oval Office was re-created by production designer Clayton Hartley at a studio in Boston, where the film was shot. "It's a good stage for the insane carnival ride that has been modern political life," says McKay of the setting. Despite Streep wearing a red suit in the scene, the director...

mxdwn.com

‘Don’t Look Up’ Movie Review – A Zany Reflection of the U.S.

Don’t Look Up is a witty, satirical comedy with an all-star cast. Writer and director, Adam McKay makes a bold statement with this Netflix film and unapologetically shares his stance on current politics through ridiculous parallels in Don’t Look Up. This comedy centers around two astronomers(Leonardo DiCaprio and...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Don't Look Up ending explained on Netflix

Don't Look Up ending spoilers follow. Netflix has followed up 2020's apocalyptic sci-fi The Midnight Sky with another end-of-the-world movie this year. Where the George Clooney movie was a sombre affair, Don't Look Up – starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and many, many others – is an angry and hilarious look at the apocalypse that feels horribly relevant.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

Don’t Look Up Is a Primal Scream of a Film

Adam McKay conceived of Don’t Look Up as a warning. Once Saturday Night Live’s head writer, he had gained attention as the director of anarchic Will Ferrell comedies such as Anchorman and Step Brothers before receiving Best Picture nominations for darker satires about the Great Recession (The Big Short) and the vice presidency of Dick Cheney (Vice). “I kept getting this itchy feeling that there was just a giant shadow over all these stories,” McKay told me. “I was like, I have to do something about the climate.” The initial idea came from the political commentator and former Bernie Sanders speechwriter David Sirota, who said to him “something to the effect of, ‘The comet’s gonna hit and no one cares.’ It was very offhand, and that idea just kept coming back and bugging me.”
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Leonardo DiCaprio Risks His Life to Save His Dogs; Here's What Happened

Leonardo DiCaprio proved that his love for animals is unconditional as he recently did a shocking thing that could take a toll on his physical well-being, but he managed to do it for the sake of saving his dogs; what happened. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table to promote...
PETS
solzyatthemovies.com

Hank Corwin talks Don’t Look Up

Two-time Academy Award-nominated film editor Hank Corwin spoke with Solzy at the Movies about working on Don’t Look Up. The film marks the third collaboration between Corwin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay. Corwin previously edited The Big Short and Vice, winning the BAFTA for the latter. This third collaboration is quite the departure from their last two films. In fact, Corwin told me earlier this month that he’s worried people will dismiss the film because it’s a comedy. When he started cutting the film, he didn’t want to do a comedy. The end result, of course, is one of the best pictures of the year.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Paul Thomas Anderson Says Leonardo DiCaprio Was Never Up For Bradley Cooper’s Role in ‘Licorice Pizza’

When Leonardo DiCaprio was trying to figure out what to do after “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” reports started coming up about some of the biggest A-list filmmakers working today trying to nab him for roles. One of those names was Paul Thomas Anderson, who was developing the film that would go on to be known as “Licorice Pizza.” The rumor went that DiCaprio passed on the film and his role eventually went to Bradley Cooper. But according to Anderson, that’s not actually how it happened.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Inside the real tragedy of Don't Look Up

Don’t Look Up, which lands on Netflix this Christmas Eve, is supposed to be a comedy. From the mind of The Big Short director Adam McKay, it tells the story of two astronomers, Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who discover a planet-killing comet headed towards Earth. The pair set out to convince the world of the existential threat it faces, but have a predictably hard time selling the science to a society more interested in memes than meteorites.
MOVIES
Complex

Leonardo DiCaprio Jumped Into Frozen Lake to Save His Huskies While Filming ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio is no stranger to ice. But unlike his character Jack Dawson in Titanic, his latest run-in with cold waters had a happy ending. During a recent roundtable for Entertainment Weekly, Leo chopped it up with his fellow Don’t Look Up stars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, and director Adam McKay, and explained what happened when his huskies fell into a frozen lake.
PETS
