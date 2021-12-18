Ceremony held in honor of Edwardsville tornado victims

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A ceremony was held Friday morning in honor of the six victims who died when a tornado hit an Amazon facility in Edwardsville.

An OSHA investigation into the facility could take six months.

The ceremony was held at Edwardsville Fire Department headquarters. Mayor Art Risavy said a Dogwood tree will be planted in honor of the six Amazon employees who died, and a plaque will be placed next to the tree. The six victims are:

Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis

Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois

Clayton Lynn Cope 29, of Alton, Illinois

Etheria S. Hebb, 34 ,of St. Louis

Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois

Austin J. McEwen 26, Edwardsville, Illinois

"These individuals went to work that day like many of us," Risavy said, "but did not have the opportunity to return home."

Clayton Lynn Cope's mother, Carla Cope, said he was a great seal and would help anyone.

"We can't thank everyone enough for everything they're doing for us," Carla Cope said. "Obviously I'm not the only one suffering so I hope they're getting the support that they need."

The tragedy could have been even worse for Carla Cope. Her husband also works at the Amazon warehouse but wasn't there when the tornado hit.

Flags in Edwardsville were lowered to half-staff Wednesday. The National Weather Service has estimated the tornado to be an EF-3