ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

UN human rights forum agrees to investigate abuses in Ethiopia

By Stephanie Nebehay
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yaQp_0dPgxO6w00

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to set up an independent investigation into abuses in the Ethiopian conflict , after a senior UN official said there had been violations on all sides and mass arrests under a government crackdown.

The resolution , brought by the European Union and backed by Western states, passed on Friday despite objections from Ethiopia , which dismissed accusations of abuses and said it had already cooperated in investigations into the year-old war.

“A number of these violations may amount to crimes against humanity, and urgently require further investigations by independent experts,” the EU delegation to the UN in Geneva said in a statement welcoming the decision.

The resolution establishes a three-member panel of experts for one year to collect evidence and identify those responsible for violations with a view to future prosecutions.

Just before the vote, Ethiopia’s envoy to the UN in Geneva, Zenebe Kebede, dismissed what he called a “politically-motivated” text.

“The allegations levied against my country are unfounded and disregard the facts on the ground,” he added.

Earlier, he denounced what he said was a series of abuses by rebellious forces from the northern Tigray region and said the government would not work with the proposed panel.

“Ethiopia is being targeted and singled out at the Human Rights Council for defending a democratically elected government, the peace and the future of its people,” he said.

Thousands of civilians have died and millions have fled in the conflict between the federal government and rebellious forces including fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition for nearly 30 years.

There was no immediate comment from the TPLF on Friday. In the past, it has said some individual soldiers or militias may have committed abuses that should be investigated but that regular Tigrayan forces are well disciplined.

The vote on the motion after a day-long special session was 21 states in favour, 15 against including China and Russia, with 11 abstentions at the 47-member forum in Geneva.

The African Group of countries had also called for the resolution to be rejected, saying that the proposed investigative mechanism was “counterproductive and likely to exacerbate tensions”.

But six African countries including Senegal and Sudan broke ranks and abstained, the tally showed.

The UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif, told the session that all sides in the deepening conflict in northern Ethiopia are committing severe human rights violations and should pull back from the war.

An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people are detained, including nine UN staff, under a state of emergency and its “excessively broad provision” declared by the government last month, she said.

“Many are detained incommunicado or in unknown locations. This is tantamount to enforced disappearance, and a matter of very grave concern,” she said.

Ethiopia’s Zenebe did not comment directly on the accusations of detentions. But he said that the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission had already worked with the UN rights office to investigate accusations of abuses, and was ready to do so again.

That joint investigation published last month found that all sides in Tigray’s conflict had committed violations that may amount to war crimes.

In Addis Ababa, Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ethiopia govt claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels

Ethiopia's government said on Wednesday its soldiers had recaptured a city in southern Tigray from Tigrayan fighters, marking its first major advance inside the war-torn region in many months and dashing hopes for peace following a rebel retreat. But the TPLF mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June and then advancing into Afar and Amhara.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: All sides committing human rights violations, UN says

All sides in the deepening conflict in northern Ethiopia region are committing “severe human rights violations”, the United Nations has said, calling for them to pull back from their year-old war.An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people are detained, including nine UN staff, under a state of emergency and its “excessively broad provision” declared by the government last month, the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif said.“Many are detained incommunicado or in unknown locations. This is tantamount to enforced disappearance, and a matter of very grave alarm,” she told a special session of the UN Human Rights Council...
AFRICA
UN News Centre

Ethiopia crisis: Human Rights Council sets up international rights probe

Serious concerns over alleged severe human rights violations and abuses in Ethiopia should be investigated by an international rights probe, the Human Rights Council agreed in a vote on Friday. In a special session held at the request of the European Union, to discuss the impact of conflict that began...
AFRICA
AFP

UN rights council opens probe of abuses in Ethiopia conflict

The top UN rights body agreed Friday to send international investigators to conflict-hit Ethiopia amid warnings of looming generalised violence, in a move slammed by Addis Ababa. Following an emergency meeting, the 47-member UN Human Rights Council narrowly voted in favour of ordering the probe into a wide range of alleged violations by all sides in Ethiopia's 13-month conflict. Ethiopia had strenuously objected to the special session and the resolution, with Ambassador Zenebe Kebede saying ahead of the vote that the council was "being used as an instrument of political pressure" and had been "hijacked by a neo-colonialist mentality". The council decision came after the UN and dozens of countries took the floor to voice alarm at alleged atrocities, including mass killings and sexual violence, since the conflict erupted in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region in November 2020.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Abuses#Un#Ethiopian#The European Union#Western#Eu#The Human Rights Council#Tplf#Tigrayan
abc17news.com

UN human rights body to hold special session about Ethiopia

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body will hold a special session Friday to discuss the “grave human rights situation” in Ethiopia and a call to set up an international commission of experts to monitor and report on it. The Human Rights Council agreed to hold the session following a request by the European Union, which said it acted in the wake of a joint report by the U.N. human rights office and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission last month that decried the “terrible toll on civilians” in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, and human rights violations and abuses committed by all sides.
UNITED NATIONS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Appalled by alarming escalation of rights abuses in Myanmar: UN

Geneva [Switzerland], December 11 (ANI): More than 10 months since Myanmar's military seized power, the country's human rights situation is deepening on an unprecedented scale, the UN rights office, OHCHR, has warned. OHCHR, in a statement on Friday, said that it was "appalled by the alarming escalation of grave human...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Pak human rights groups hold rallies to highlight rights abuses

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Pakistan's human rights groups including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) have organized a rally to highlight the rights abuses in the country, local news reported on Saturday. A large number of rights and political activists attended the rally that started at the Regal...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Ethiopia govt says no further advance into Tigray

Ethiopia's government said on Friday that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray but warned that the decision could be overturned if "territorial sovereignty" was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their Tigray stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country on the brink of famine. On Friday, the government communication service released a statement saying federal forces had secured eastern Amhara and Afar and been ordered to "vigilantly remain in areas under our control".
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Reuters

Ethiopia says army clearing Tigrayan forces from two northern regions

NAIROBI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian government said on Tuesday the army was clearing rebellious Tigrayan forces from the northern Amhara and Afar regions, dismissing Tigrayan statements that their forces were retreating voluntarily to create an "opening for peace". Thousands of civilians have been killed as a result of...
MILITARY
UN News Centre

UN expert underscores importance of human rights for Rohingya

A UN independent expert on Sunday commended Bangladesh for providing Rohingya refugees a safe haven, after they've fled atrocity crimes in Myanmar, offering to do all he can to “push for a stronger, more coordinated international response” to the crisis. “Bangladesh saved untold numbers of lives when it...
WORLD
Las Vegas Herald

Venezuela violated jurist's rights, UN Human Rights Committee says

Venezuela violated a jurist's right to be tried by an independent tribunal and his right to the presumption of innocence, the UN Human Rights Committee said on Wednesday. In the decision, the Committee requested that Venezuela declare the criminal proceedings against Allan Brewer Carias null and void, and that he be awarded adequate compensation. It also called for the State to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such violations.
AMERICAS
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
AFP

Delayed Libya poll 'slow motion train wreck': analysts

Libyans were meant to elect a president Friday hoping to help end years of turmoil, but the poll was delayed amid intense rivalries, UN failures and legal issues, experts say. A 75-delegate UN-sponsored initiative known as the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum had been a key part of the political process, selecting Dbeibah as interim premier earlier this year.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

394K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy