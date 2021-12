LA chef Evan Funke wants his new Hollywood restaurant, Mother Wolf, to be a portal to Rome. Funke, of course, is known for his devotion to handmade pasta at Felix, and he will have even more of it at his new destination. “We’re running, I think, eight or nine pastas at Felix, and there will be a few more than that,” says Funke, who plans to open the 200-plus-seat Mother Wolf with Ten Five Hospitality in the coming weeks. “My ultimate goal is to provide a glimpse into how I see Rome. I’ve spent a significant amount of time in Rome,...

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO