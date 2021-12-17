ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Give the Gift of AdaBox

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Did you know you can send an AdaBox gift subscription?. With an AdaBox gift subscription you can buy a specific number of AdaBoxes up front. Starting with the next AdaBox installment we will ship one AdaBox directly to the gift recipient until the gift subscription is fulfilled. Send an...

adafruit.com

3D Printing Can Come to Life

If humans are to live on Mars or the moon one day, we’ll need to be able to construct buildings to live, sleep, eat, and work in space. The way to do that, space agencies have said, is to 3D-print habitats or their components. But hauling enough of the Earth-derived materials used for most 3D printing from our planet to another celestial body isn’t a feasible option.
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

The QT Py ESP32-S2 tester lives! A coming soon preview :)

OK so to get the QT Py manufactured we need a tester. In this case we’re not going with a teensy or arduino because the fastest way to program an esp32-s2 (we’ve found) is with the compressing stub loader that esptool.py uses. also, we’re going to be doing a wifi signal test where we scan on the Raspi for the ESP’s access point – this is a simple but effective way to make sure the antenna is on right. the tester python code runs on the pi, with a pitft for colorful text output and buttons to start test. another great example of using your own tools to make tools that are used to make other tools! – Video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

I made a golf bag that shoots your clubs #RaspberryPi #PiDay @Raspberry_Pi @Nick_0Hara

Check out this golf bag build that shoots out your preferred club via a remote or voice commands. It uses a Raspberry Pi (watch the video to see). Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Quick Tip: Mounting a Power Strip

Here’s a quick video on using painter’s tape to correctly position the keyhole mounts on a power strip. I recently installed a wall mount for a flat screen TV using this method. Works like a charm. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Desk of Ladyada – This week … Monday Dec. 20th, see ya then!

This week! Desk of Ladyada will be shifted a day …. Monday Dec. 20th, see ya then! Probably around hacker-o-clock, which is after 8pm-ish 🙂. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit NeoSlider #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

Our family of I2C-friendly user interface elements grows by one with the new Adafruit NeoSlider, which makes it plug-n-play-easy to add a 75mm long slide potentiometer to any microcontroller or microcomputer with an I2C port. The new Adafruit NeoSlider guide makes it super simple to get started with your NeoSlider....
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

IoT Tree Topper #AdafruitIO #balenaIO

Ayan Pahwa built an IoT-enabled holiday star to sit atop a Christmas tree. This project uses CircuitPython and BalenaIO and is controlled by an Adafruit IO dashboard to select the color of the star’s lights. Instructions on how to build the star, along with the supporting code, is on...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

The Great Search: 74AHCT245 Small 3V to 5V logic level shifter #TheGreatSearch @adafruit @DigiKey

For the SCORPIO Feather, we need to buffer 8 outputs for NeoPixels from a 3V signal to a 5V signal. The ‘245 is the transceiver we have traditionally used – but we need a very smol chip, that can also handle if the logic level is 3V and the power supply maybe gets towards 5.5V, thus getting dangerously close to 1/2 VCC. We’ll show why the T is important!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Arduino IDE 2.0 release candidate exits beta, adds features #Arduino @Arduino

Arduino IDE 2.0 release candidate is now available. The IDE is now built around web technologies like HTML and Typescript (rather than Java). Here’s the GitHub repository, licensed under a GNU Affero General PUBLIC License. Available platforms are listed below. ARM machines like Mac M1 and Raspberry Pi are in progress.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

CNC Checkering of a Wooden Tool Handle

On this installment of This Old Tony, he tries his hand at CNC checkering the handle of a hammer. He runs through how he did it, what he did wrong, what he did right, and discusses the results. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

MCP23017 QT ‘drop n beep’ tester + some PINK PCB samples

Ladyada’s desk is jam packed with goodies 🙂 first up, we’re trying to always order the tester PCBs when we get our panels in, so we don’t have to mill out a prototype on the bantam unless something goes amiss. this is a ‘drop n beep’ tester – where it repeatedly attempts to test and then beeps/blinks on success. the production team loves these kinds of testers.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

New Guide! Animated Edge Lit Acrylic NeoPixel Lamp #CircuitPython #3DPrinting

Build a visual art display with NeoPixels, Acrylic and Circuit Python! 3D printed parts snap fit together and prints support free! Use edge lit acrylic and etch designs to make an animation that comes to life with NeoPixel LEDs. Learn Guide. https://learn.adafruit.com/acrylic-neopixel-lamp/. Livestream. QT Py RP2040. NeoPixel Strip. USB-C Cable.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: Tom’s interviews Adafruit, a RPN calculator emulated and much more! #Python #ICYMI #CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (before this post). 9,239 subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out in a week...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Bicycle Helmet Lights #WearableWednesday

Make your bicycle moves super clear with this build from Niubit on Instructables. Check out our Circuit Playground bike light guide if you want to add even more visibility. After managing to connect a strip of NeoPixel to micro:bit, we came up with something useful to do with it by making a program that would detect some gestures to signal cycling maneuvers through the LED strip.
BICYCLES
adafruit.com

Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2

What has your favorite Espressif WiFi microcontroller, comes with our favorite connector - the STEMMA QT, a chainable I2C port, and has lots of Flash and RAM memory for your next IoT project? What will make your next IoT project flyyyyy? What a cutie pie! Or is it... a QT Py? This diminutive dev board comes with one of our new favorite lil chips, the ESP32-S2!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

An Arduino library for the Analog Devices AD7124 24bit ADC

NHB_AD7124 is an Arduino Library for the Analog Devices AD7124 24bit ADC by NHBSystems. The AD7124-4 is a 4 channel, 24 bit, differential ADC (it can also be configured for up to 7 single ended channels). The library was originally written for use with the NHB AD7124 Analog Sensor FeatherWing, but there is no reason it couldn’t be used with a raw chip in your own design.
COMPUTERS

