Lake Clarke Shores, FL

Police: Teen called 911 after mom shot by boyfriend

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
A large police presence in Lake Clarke Shores began as a domestic incident in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs police say a 14-year-old called 911 at 4 a.m. on Friday. The boy said his mother had been shot by her boyfriend at their Palm Springs apartment.

According to authorities, the boyfriend then fled to his home in Lake Clarke Shores.

Police say while they tried to get the suspect to come outside, they heard a gunshot.

When investigators entered the home, they found the suspect had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the 14-year-old's mother was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has yet to be identified.

bbyboomer
6d ago

Glad the guy killed himself. Saves the tax payers, bigly. Happy that mom is going to be okay.

