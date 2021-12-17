ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Study re-examines the decay of 185Bi using state-of-the-art technologies

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at University of Surrey, University of York, University of Edinburgh, and Argonne National Laboratory have recently revisited and solved some of the long-standing puzzles associated with the decay of 185Bi, the heaviest known proton-emitting nucleus. Their paper, published in Physical Review Letters, outlines crucial new results obtained using two advanced...

phys.org

Phys.org

Selective separation could help alleviate critical metals shortage

New processing methods developed by MIT researchers could help ease looming shortages of the essential metals that power everything from phones to automotive batteries, by making it easier to separate these rare metals from mining ores and recycled materials. Selective adjustments within a chemical process called sulfidation allowed professor of...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Novel semiconductor gives new perspective on anomalous Hall effect

A large, unconventional anomalous Hall resistance in a new magnetic semiconductor in the absence of large-scale magnetic ordering has been demonstrated by Tokyo Tech materials scientists, validating a recent theoretical prediction. Their findings provide new insights into the anomalous Hall effect, a quantum phenomenon that has previously been associated with long-range magnetic order.
CHEMISTRY
mentaldaily.com

New genetic study examines sulcal depth of the human cerebral cortex

A group of researchers at the University of Oslo examined the genetic and neuroimaging data of more than 45,000 American and European people to get a deeper understanding of cortical folding patterns. In their newest study released in Science Advances, the research group uncovered genetic variation linked to the folding...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Unraveling a puzzle to speed the development of fusion energy

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory have developed an effective computational method to simulate the crazy-quilt movement of free electrons during experimental efforts to harness on Earth the fusion power that drives the sun and stars. The method cracks a complex equation that can enable improved control of the random and fast-moving moving electrons in the fuel for fusion energy.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Examining recent developments in quantum chromodynamics

Created as an analogy for Quantum Electrodynamics (QED) — which describes the interactions due to the electromagnetic force carried by photons — Quantum Chromodynamics (QCD) is the theory of physics that explains the interactions mediated by the strong force — one of the four fundamental forces of nature.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Measurement and computer simulations of the resonant swaying of the Matterhorn

The Matterhorn appears as an immovable, massive mountain that has towered over the landscape near Zermatt for thousands of years. A study now shows that this impression is wrong. An international research team has proven that the Matterhorn is instead constantly in motion, swaying gently back and forth about once every two seconds. This subtle vibration with normally imperceptible amplitudes is stimulated by seismic energy in the Earth originating from the world's oceans, earthquakes, as well as human activity.
SCIENCE
finovate.com

IDology Study Examines the State of Privacy, Trust, and Consumer Digital Identity

Earlier this week we shared our conversation with IDology CEO Christina Luttrell on the challenges and opportunities in the digital identity verification space. This fall, IDology was honored at the 2021 Finovate Awards, winning recognition as “Best Identity Management Solution.”. A few weeks later, IDology released its 4th Annual...
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists confirm evidence of a new class of galactic nebulae

For the first time, scientists⁠—starting from a discovery by scientific amateurs⁠—have succeeded in confirm evidence for a fully developed shell of a common-envelope system (CE), the phase of the common envelope of a binary star system. "Toward the end of their lives, normal stars inflate into...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Exquisitely preserved embryo found inside fossilized dinosaur egg

A 72- to 66-million-year-old embryo found inside a fossilized dinosaur egg sheds new light on the link between the behavior of modern birds and dinosaurs, according to a new study. The embryo, dubbed Baby Yingliang, was discovered in the Late Cretaceous rocks of Ganzhou, southern China and belongs to a...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Plant scientists find recipe for anti-cancer compound in herbs

Thyme and oregano possess an anti-cancer compound that suppresses tumor development, but adding more to your tomato sauce isn't enough to gain significant benefit. The key to unlocking the power of these plants is in amplifying the amount of the compound created or synthesizing the compound for drug development. Researchers...
WILDLIFE
University of Florida

Study examines nutrient interactions and impact on HLB-affected citrus trees

As UF/IFAS researchers look to extend the life of citrus trees infected with Huanglongbing (HLB), a bacterial disease, there is a consensus that nutrient applications help. Specifically, nitrogen, calcium, and magnesium play a role in boosting the productivity of affected trees. Although, the latter two have been studied much less than nitrogen. New research examines the degree to which those three nutrients aid a tree when varying amounts are used in different combinations.
AGRICULTURE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Alpharetta reveals results of information technology study

The Alpharetta City Council recently reviewed findings and recommendations from a study, testing, and review of the city’s Department of Information Technology’s staffing and workloads, systems (network, cloud, data center, security, applications, etc.), and support/services. Conclusions made by Layer3Communications suggest the city consider funding and filling an existing...
ALPHARETTA, GA
bondbuyer.com

Examining the muni sector’s accelerated adoption of technology

In some ways, the pandemic has expanded the municipal market’s use of technology. How are participants using these new tools in an industry that often lags behind? Experts Unmesh Bhide, CFA, chief product officer and co-founder of PricingDirect, Lumesis CEO Gregg Bienstock and Munite/PFM director of municipal investor relations John M. Murphy join moderator Lynn Funk, innovation editor at The Bond Buyer, in this Arizent Leaders forum interview to discuss electronic trading, machine learning and more.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

The birth of bilayer borophene

Bilayer borophene, predicted to be stabilized by interlayer linkages, has now been grown by molecular beam epitaxy on copper and silver surfaces in two independent studies. The growth substrate and temperature are found to influence the lattice structures formed. The nature and properties of graphene1 have continued to surprise scientists...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Scientists identify genes key to microbial colonization of plant roots

Some microbes can form thin films called biofilms. These biofilms give them an advantage over other microbes by protecting them from stresses such as a lack of nutrients or the presence of harmful substances in the environment. Researchers often focus on the biofilms that pathogens use to resist antibiotics. However, some biofilms can be helpful to plants and other host organisms. In previous work, researchers found that Pantoea sp. YR343, a bacterium that promotes plant growth, forms robust biofilms along the root surface of Populus, the genus which includes willow and cottonwood trees. Scientists know relatively little about the mechanisms behind the formation of biofilms on plant roots, particularly at the genetic level. However, research has found that enzymes called diguanylate cyclases are key to biofilm formation. This new research has identified a diguanylate cyclase, DGC2884, that is expressed specifically in the presence of plants when bacteria colonize roots and form biofilms.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Evidence for a monolayer excitonic insulator

The interplay between topology and correlations can generate a variety of quantum phases, many of which remain to be explored. Recent advances have identified monolayer WTe2 as a promising material for doing so in a highly tunable fashion. The ground state of this two-dimensional crystal can be electrostatically tuned from a quantum spin Hall insulator to a superconductor. However, much remains unknown about the gap-opening mechanism of the insulating state. Here we report evidence that the quantum spin Hall insulator is also an excitonic insulator, arising from the spontaneous formation of electron"“hole bound states, namely excitons. We reveal the presence of an intrinsic insulating state at the charge neutrality point in clean samples and confirm the correlated nature of this charge-neutral insulator by tunnelling spectroscopy. We provide evidence against alternative scenarios of a band insulator or a localized insulator and support the existence of an excitonic insulator phase in the clean limit. These observations lay the foundation for understanding a new class of correlated insulators with nontrivial topology and identify monolayer WTe2 as a promising candidate for exploring quantum phases of ground-state excitons.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Zinc isotopes of arc-related lavas reveal recycling of forearc serpentinites into subarc mantle

Serpentinite, formed by low-temperature hydrothermal alteration of mantle peridotite, is distributed in the lithospheric mantle at the bottom of the subduction slab (slab-serpentinite) and forearc mantle wedge above the subduction slab (mantle wedge serpentinite) in the subduction zone. Since they usually contain a large amount of water, fluid-mobile elements (Cs,...
SCIENCE

