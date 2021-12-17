ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-18 04:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 1000 ft. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to snow and ice covered roads and limited visibility.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today`s tide data a low at 11:57 AM and a high at 10:00 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 13:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Tehama, west central Butte and northeastern Glenn Counties through 615 PM PST At 509 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nord, or 8 miles east of Orland, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. Possible funnel clouds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chico, Paradise, Nord, Richardson Springs, Ordbend, Magalia, Durham and Hamilton City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, Dunn, McHenry, McKenzie, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-24 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; Dunn; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward; Williams LIGHT FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE LATE THIS EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS OVER NORTHWEST AND NORTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA Areas of light freezing rain will be possible tonight over north central and northwest North Dakota ahead of an advancing cold front. Chances develop over northwest North Dakota later this evening, before moving east over north central North Dakota through the overnight hours. Although the coverage of the freezing rain is expected to be scattered, areas that do receive freezing rain will experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which will linger into Friday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Friday morning are encouraged to check the latest forecast and road conditions before venturing out.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Beaches#The Rip#Coastal Bay#Coastal Franklin
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Thunderstorms will be possible across the beaches this morning. A broken line of thunderstorms will move from west to east through 9 AM. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms with cloud to beach strikes are a deadly risk to beach goers. Seek immediate shelter when thunderstorms are a threat.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 13:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 21:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tuolumne and eastern Stanislaus Counties through 945 PM PST At 852 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Grange, or 18 miles south of Sonora, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sonora, Moccasin, La Grange, Chinese Camp, Groveland-Big Oak Flat, Jamestown, Groveland-Big Oak, East Sonora, Tuolumne City, Soulsbyville, Columbia, Mono Vista and Phoenix Lake-Cedar Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible. Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads and very limited visibility. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; South Willamette Valley AN INCREASINGLY COLD AND SNOWY HOLIDAY WEEKEND IN STORE .A series of storms will continue to affect the region, with a round of heavy snow above 1500-2000 feet Friday. A colder airmass will then slide down into the region and push snow levels to sea level Christmas night. Expect widespread off and on snow showers across northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington Saturday night through early Monday morning. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations ranging from 1 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be slower to drop in the central and southern Willamette Valley. Showers may not turn to all snow until later Saturday night. Once precipitation turns to all snow, snow amounts will vary widely, even over short distances, due to the showery nature of the precipitation. The highest snow amounts are most likely to fall across the hills initially and across areas east of Interstate 5 near the foothills of the Cascades including places such as Mulino, Molalla, Silverton, Stayton, Scio, Sublimity and Lebanon. The lowest amounts will generally fall at the lowest elevations west of Interstate 5, but we cannot rule out localized areas west of Interstate 5 receiving higher amounts as well.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible. Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads and very limited visibility. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County AN INCREASINGLY COLD AND SNOWY HOLIDAY WEEKEND IN STORE .A series of storms will continue to affect the region, with a round of heavy snow above 1500-2000 feet Friday. A colder airmass will then slide down into the region and push snow levels to sea level Christmas night. Expect widespread off and on snow showers across northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington Saturday night through early Monday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 2000 feet. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy