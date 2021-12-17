Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible. Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads and very limited visibility. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; South Willamette Valley AN INCREASINGLY COLD AND SNOWY HOLIDAY WEEKEND IN STORE .A series of storms will continue to affect the region, with a round of heavy snow above 1500-2000 feet Friday. A colder airmass will then slide down into the region and push snow levels to sea level Christmas night. Expect widespread off and on snow showers across northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington Saturday night through early Monday morning. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations ranging from 1 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be slower to drop in the central and southern Willamette Valley. Showers may not turn to all snow until later Saturday night. Once precipitation turns to all snow, snow amounts will vary widely, even over short distances, due to the showery nature of the precipitation. The highest snow amounts are most likely to fall across the hills initially and across areas east of Interstate 5 near the foothills of the Cascades including places such as Mulino, Molalla, Silverton, Stayton, Scio, Sublimity and Lebanon. The lowest amounts will generally fall at the lowest elevations west of Interstate 5, but we cannot rule out localized areas west of Interstate 5 receiving higher amounts as well.

BENTON COUNTY, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO