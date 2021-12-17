ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok School-Shooting Threats Aren't Credible, Authorities Say

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ih3AY_0dPgwIUh00

Several schools across the United States closed on Friday while others issued warnings and boosted security following what authorities said were unfounded threats on TikTok of a school shooting.

The anonymous TikTok "challenges" -- which apparently originated in Arizona and didn't specify any school or area -- frightened parents from one end of the country to the other. Many said they were keeping their children home on Friday, despite assurances that they had nothing to worry about.

Law enforcement agencies nonetheless boosted their presence at and around schools if for no other reason than to ease everyone's minds.

Local, state, county and federal authorities nationwide consulted one another, with several determining that they "should not be making statements since there was no credible threat," New Milford (NJ) Schools Supt. Danielle M. Shanley wrote in a letter to the community Friday morning.

"There was no need to cause further public alarm," Shanley noted. "But with the speed at which information travels, most people know anyway.

"Please know [that] there is NO specific threat to New Jersey, Bergen County or New Milford," the superintendent wrote. "Your children are safe at school."

Some school chiefs took the message further.

"In a world where information can spread way too fast, we should be a bit circumspect about how quickly we share unverified, unsourced, non-credible information," Teaneck (NJ) Schools Supt. Dr. Christopher Irving wrote, "especially when kids hear, see and repeat the comments made, with the best of intentions."

Some parents expressed anger at the events.

"We treated today like any other day," one mom posted Friday morning. "If something like this was going to happen it certainly wouldn't be broadcast for the world to see and every police dept in the country [put] on notice! What a shame. Especially when covid is running rapid fresh air is what the kids actually need while the weather isn't unbearable."

***NOTE: As if the overall tenor of the day wasn't stressful enough, a malfunctioning panic button sent a middle and high school in Bergen County into lockdown while bringing a legion of tactical officers and police. READ MORE....

TikTok said it was working with law enforcement.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok,” the company tweeted.

Federal law carries penalties of up to five years in prison or more for those convicted of making such threats. State and local prosecution is possible, as well.

The FBI said it "takes all potential threats seriously. We regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine the credibility of any threats. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

The threats come after four victims were killed and seven injured in a Michigan school shooting last month.

Threats ordinarily increase after such instances.

Authorities in Bergenfield (NJ) last week searched their middle school and the home of a 13-year-old boy who they said posted threatening Snap Chat messages. READ MORE....

