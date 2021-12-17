ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2021: A Year in Fordham News

By Taylor Ha
The Fordham Observer

Fordham Administration Rejects Student-Led Pass/Fail Petition

After a year of online and hybrid learning models, Fordham held a fully in-person fall 2021 semester. Students concerned about this transition created a petition on Change.org for the extension of the pass/fail option until the end of the fall semester. The petition, despite accumulating 1,488 signatures as of Dec. 9, was rejected on Dec. 3 in an email from the deans at Fordham College at Lincoln Center (FCLC).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rams in the News: ‘A Show of Holiday Cheer, in Spite of It All’

Fordham University shares some of its favorite memories from 2021. Ms. Williams-Isom is the James R. Dumpson Chair of Child Welfare Studies at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Social Services. FORDHAM UNIVERSITY. Inside Higher Ed 12-20-2021. Fordham University shares some of its favorite memories from 2021. Fox 4 Beaumont...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Former Board Chair John Tognino Dies at 83

John N. Tognino, PCS ’75, a native of the Bronx who rose from humble roots to become chairman of the board of his alma mater, died on Dec. 19 at his home in Bronxville, New York. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was 83. “There is...
BRONX, NY
Two Fordham Alumnae Recognized Among Top 50 ‘Powerful Women in New York’

Two Fordham graduates, MaryAnne Gilmartin and Ellen Alemany, were named to Crain’s New York Business’ list of the “50 Most Powerful Women in New York.”. Gilmartin, a two-time Fordham graduate, is the CEO of MAG Partners, a woman-owned, urban real estate company. She previously served as the CEO of Forest City Ratner Companies, where, Crain’s noted, she was “the driving force behind some of the city’s most important developments” in recent decades, including “the Barclays Center and Pacific Park, which transformed Brooklyn, as well as the New York Times Building” in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

