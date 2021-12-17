2021: A Year in Fordham News

Two Fordham graduates, MaryAnne Gilmartin and Ellen Alemany, were named to Crain’s New York Business’ list of the “50 Most Powerful Women in New York.”. Gilmartin, a two-time Fordham graduate, is the CEO of MAG Partners, a woman-owned, urban real estate company. She previously served as the CEO of Forest City Ratner Companies, where, Crain’s noted, she was “the driving force behind some of the city’s most important developments” in recent decades, including “the Barclays Center and Pacific Park, which transformed Brooklyn, as well as the New York Times Building” in Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO