Emmer Says Senate Slowdown on Biden “Build Back” Plan is Well Warranted

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation seems to have hit a road block in the U-S Senate that may prevent it from being approved before the end of the year. The legislation would need...

